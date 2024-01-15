Short cut and flared neckline, it attracts matching

The Tom Ford fashion show was on Thursday, February 22. The fashion house presented its Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection on the occasion of Milan Fashion Week. Big personalities gathered in the front row.

Sharon Stone made a notable appearance with her new short haircut. For the occasion, the 65-year-old actress wore a long black dress with a plunging neckline, accessorised with a set of golden necklaces. She took the opportunity to pose with Amber Valetta, who was sitting a short distance away from her.

Uma Thurman was there, in a pantsuit. Eva Green also wore black. The “Three Musketeers” actress chose a jumpsuit, which was cinched at the waist with a leather belt.

children of actors and stars

Callum Turner was seen alone. The British actor has been in the news since the beginning of his romance with Dua Lipa. The two made their relationship official last weekend by walking hand-in-hand at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) after-party.

Daughters and sons also responded to the invitation of the American luxury brand. Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s daughter, Iris Law, sat in her front row seat in a see-through gold dress. Next to them was Jake Bongiovi who is none other than one of Jon Bon Jovi’s sons and the “Stranger Things” star is the happy fiancé of actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Milan Fashion Week ends next Monday before stars and models descend on the French capital. Until then, expect Gucci, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana fashion shows.