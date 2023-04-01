short hair promises to rock in 2023

Photo: Disclosure Influencer Gabi Wagner and her short hair

Advertising

The Y2K aesthetic is inspired by the mid-1990s and early 2000s. An eclectic mix of pop culture, with the technological advances of the time – metallic clothes, velor outerwear, baby look t-shirts, colorful palettes and pixie cut are among the trends that come back with everything in 2023.

Enter the iG Delas Telegram channel and stay on top of all the news about beauty, fashion, behavior, sex and much more!





Even though Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Destiny’s Child were precursors in the 2000s, and the main responsible for the characterization of the decade until today, influencer Gabi Wagner points out that it was not the mix of items, but the haircut that made the whole difference in your style.

She, who has pixie hair, said it wasn’t always like this. “My image was marked by long, blonde hair with highlights, but I ended up getting a little tired of this beauty standard, which is everyone with the same color, cut and length”, she says. “I’ve always liked to be recognized for having a unique identity. This pattern made me sick and I decided to embrace a style that I’ve always admired – very short hair.”

Photo: Playback/Instagram Influencer Gabi Wagner

And despite the luxury that pixie hair brings, Gabi reveals that it takes courage to change and act differently from what you are used to. “I lost some jobs because I was no longer in the ‘big woman’ stereotype and even had some people doubting my sexuality”.

The influencer says that to get the perfect hair, some references used were Pink, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Dixie D’amelio, Halsey, Zendaya and Ursula Corberó, both in the cut and in the hairstyles.

Also follow the general profile of Portal iG on Telegram!

“I love to abuse my creativity completely. Styling the short with gel hairstyles and accessories like different barrettes is super trendy. modeling ointment to make finishes”, she concludes.