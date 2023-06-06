Short – June 2023 – Filmkrant

An overview of all the movies releasing in June 2023 that are not reviewed film tabloid #458.

Kandahar

Rick Roman Waugh | We’ve barely recovered from the amazing plane crash movie plane (2023) or Gerard Butler – the Côte de Boeuf among action stars – is already coming up with a new hard-hitting action film. This time, Butler plays CIA agent Tom Harris (could a character’s name sound more breath-taking than ‘Tom Harris’ Gerard Butler?), who is about to blow up a nuclear power plant and airport in Afghanistan. Active undercover for But Harris is apparently exposed and then abandoned by his own CIA. He escapes with his translator and overcomes both IS and the Taliban during the 650 kilometer journey to the city of Kandahar. It won’t be easy, but you can definitely leave it to the butler. Can be viewed from June 8, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Steven Capel Jr. | Speaking of returning greats, it doesn’t get much bigger than the return of Transformers this summer. The franchise about alien robots was made great by director Michael Bay, but he handed over the directorial baton for this prequel to Capel Jr., who had creed II (2018) has already proved capable of handling the franchise’s work very well. the story of rise of the beasts Set in early 1990s Brooklyn, where an electronics expert and a museum researcher are drawn into the conflict between the ‘Maximals’, the ‘Predacons’ and the ‘Terrorcons’. Once again it is up to a few insignificant humans to save the Earth from destruction. Can be viewed from June 8, 2023.

glitter

Andy Muschietti | Things are not going well for the stars in the major superhero universes. Marvel is at a loss because actor Jonathan Majors, who was cast as Supervisor Kang for several films, was recently accused of domestic violence. Competitor DC also has its own problems. We saw this especially in the controversy surrounding actor Ezra Miller, about whom numerous stories have emerged in recent years about disorderly conduct, assault, and theft. Miller has never been convicted of anything to date, but tales of his strange behavior keep surfacing. The delay didn’t stop DC from fully committing to a superhero film starring Miller as the Lightning-powered superhero, partly because the first test screenings were received extremely positively. Another Temptation: Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton (for the first time since batman returns in 1992) re-emerged as the Batmans. On view from 15 June 2023.

hypnotic

Robert Rodriguez | When the daughter of Detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) disappears without a trace, he decides to throw everything, but really everything, into the fight to find her again. And so he seeks the help of a tantrik, who explains to him that there is a whole network of hypnotists who can ‘control’ other people’s reality. And of course it’s the evil hypnotists who know where Rourke’s daughter is. American critics were less than enthusiastic about start-Like a thriller, but maybe Affleck will be able to hypnotize you and me in the end (apologies). Can be viewed from June 22, 2023.

don’t mind

Gene Stupnitsky | After a short acting break, Jennifer Lawrence is back with a vengeance. After roles in apocalyptic comedies don’t look up (2021) and Veteran Drama Paved road (2022) We’re here to see Lawrence in a few more romantic comedies. Lawrence plays Maddie, an Uber driver who faces bankruptcy when she loses her car. But then she comes across an interesting job posting where wealthy parents are looking for someone to date their 19-year-old son so he can gain some life experience before he heads off to college. The original comedy hasn’t done particularly well at the box office in recent years, but maybe Lawrence can start a renaissance. Can be viewed from June 22, 2023.

Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken

Kirk DeMicko | Animated film about socially awkward teenager Ruby, who tries hard to fit in at her high school, but doesn’t really succeed. When she finally makes it to the beach with the cool kids and into the water, Ruby learns that she is a descendant of a large, royal family of Krakens, mythical sea monsters of gigantic proportions. Together with his grandmother, he must defend the oceans against the Kraken’s enemies: power-hungry mermaids. On view from June 28, 2023.

les piers

Lise Acocca and Romain Gueret | In this remarkable project by directors Akoka and Gueret, a Flemish director is filmed making a film about the lives of troubled children. It Shocks When This Director Casts a French banlieueEspecially when he has to convince a young actor that he’s looking out for the kids with the toughest lives. Ethical questions about casting and exploitation about film making lie at the heart of this film, in which the boundaries between documentary and fiction slowly but surely erode completely. les piers I is the first film in the Filmmuseum’s summer program that was not previously released and will be discussed in the following along with the other films in that series. film tabloid, review of les piers You can also read around the release date here. On view from June 29, 2023.