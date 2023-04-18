Short news: Mulligan, American Horror Story, Tall Pines and more

Once again, short news is loaded with announcements of new series to come and their respective casts, as in Mulligan, Hysteria! It is Tall Pinesnews in American Horror Story and we even mention a renewal in British television.

Netflix has announced the cast that lends their voices to the characters of Mulligana new comedy and animation series from the same team of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In the main cast then we have: Nat Faxon (The Conners), the model Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey (30 rock), Sam Richardson (HouseBroken), Phil Lamarr (futurama) It is Dana Carvey (The Funster). Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) It is Ronny Chieng (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.) have special appearances.

Julie Bowen (modern family) is chosen to star Hysteria!a new thriller by Peacock. The series follows a group of teenagers in the 1980s and explores the growing hysteria surrounding the occult activities young people are involved in. Bowen plays the concerned mother of one of the teenagers involved in Satanism.

Matt Czuchry (The Resident) and the businesswoman and socialite kim kardashian are the latest additions to the 12th season of American Horror Story, which is set to debut this summer. In addition, the return of Emma Roberts, whose last appearance in the series took place in the 9th season. This new chapter of American Horror Story is based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which has not yet reached the shelves of bookstores, but tells the story of a woman who believes that a sinister figure will do everything to prevent her pregnancy from happening.

Mindy Kaling (never have i ever) will develop a series based on the book Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice For Murderers, by Jesse Q. Sutanto. The story follows Vera Wong, a lonely widow who wakes up one day with a dead body on the floor of her tea shop. Before curiosity kills the cat too, Vera decides to start her own investigation.

Hulu has given the green light to a new project, created by Dan Fogelman, which is still untitled. The series fits into the drama category and will be starred by Sterling K. Brownthus reuniting him with Fogelman after This is Us. No further details were given about the series.

Mother Martin (feel good) received the green light from Netflix to Tall Pines, a new mystery miniseries. O thrillercreated and starring Martin, has eight episodes and is set in a rural and somewhat sinister location, and the story intends to explore the ‘underworld’ of troubled teenagers and the eternal struggle between generations.