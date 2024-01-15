Shortages of products remain on Puerto Rico’s shelves

Although there was an improvement in late 2023, The level of products unavailable on the shelves of supermarkets and businesses in Puerto Rico remains above years before the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the data released this Friday by Francisco Caballero Ojeda, President of Professional Market Research (PMR).

Last year the indicator culminated with 16.3% of products missing from the country’s shelves. And although this figure represents a decrease compared to 2022, when it was about 20%, According to Cabrero Ojeda, such product shortages far exceed the levels of missing products in the United States.

In the United States last year, the level of missing products – known in technical jargon as “Out of stock – It was 8.3%. Meanwhile, according to PMR data, the level of shortage on shelves last month stood at 15.54%.

“Puerto Rico, in fact, is a market with high population density, which has the logistical challenges that we all know and an inventory tax, so these three combinations make this market an ideal area out of stockCaballero Ojeda said.

According to data collected by the firm Aquino, de Cordova, LLC, the products most affected were out of stock In Puerto Rico they are dairy and non-food, with alcohol being the least affected.

The shortage of products became worse after the pandemic, when it increased by 250% across the country. Fewer products means fewer sales, and in dollars and cents, such a shortage means an impact of more than $2 billion for the U.S. economy, Caballero Ojeda said.

The President of the PRM emphasized that, in Puerto Rico out of stock 16.3% represents a $495 million opportunity.

The lack of products on the shelves has caused consumers to change their shopping habits and look for other brands or leave stores.

According to data from the survey “Portrait of the Food Industry in Puerto Rico 2023”, The main payment method in supermarkets, capturing 33% of transactions, was made by beneficiaries of Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN),

These data show that, at least, One in three households on the island makes purchases subsidized by federal funds, whereas, in the United States, only one in 10 households relies on the federal program, Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Eduardo Gonzalez Green confirmed this in his presentation.

Eduardo Gonzalez Green, Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and partner in the firm Aquino, de Cordova, LLC. (supply)

“Among my customers, when I (customers) compare a store with a lower PAN percentage to another store with a higher PAN percentage, this store has a higher percentage, Gross profit –Gross profits – low because they are price sensitive. When there was financial support, (…) then, the shops which had higher percentage of PAN Gross profit Better,” Gonzalez Green explained.

This payment method was followed Debit with 28% and in transactions effective with 17%Which is appearing as the third most used payment method last year.

The study also revealed Average spend per consumer was $35.34The CPA indicated that this figure added approximately $6 to account for increased inflation.

According to the study, 89.7% of supermarkets surveyed indicated that prices continued to rise.

According to Caballero Ojeda, one of the main elements that most affects the logistics and product purchasing process is the inventory tax, as many companies choose not to purchase in large quantities so that they are charged a much higher rate for that. Should not be taken.

“What the tax means is that it limits a company’s ability to buy goods and resell them, and a lot of times they limit themselves to that purchase so they don’t keep it and its “Costs should also not increase.” Them. Therefore, there is a limit on purchasing the products and that limit causes that out of stockâ€Cabrero Ojeda explained.

If the inventory tax is eliminated, the level of shortages on shelves would be reduced by between 3% to 4% In the supermarket, Caballero Ojeda project. However, the executive acknowledged that this would not solve the entire problem, noting that Puerto Rico is an island that imports a large part of its consumption.

For his part, Gonzalez Green pointed out that similar to the United States, Puerto Rico has an average of 20 days of inventory.

However, for CPA, only 20 days of food inventory results “A National Emergency”. Given the possibility of an emergency, he urged that options be identified to increase inventory, such as eliminating the tax.

“If you increase four days out of 20 days of inventory – that’s 20% you are increasing. We have never had levels of 26 and 27 days in the supermarket because they are perishable products, that is, they Usually we don’t wait that long, but extending four days seems unprecedented to meGonzalez Green told El Nuevo Día.

This week, the Executive Director of the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF), Robert F. Mujica stressed that the government and the Legislature should identify necessary alternatives to eliminate the inventory tax due to its impact on economic growth and security.

,Puerto Rico needs to reform its inventory tax to guarantee supplyPrepare for emergencies and help Puerto Rican families buy the products they need,” Mujica said.

lower house approved House Bill 1798, which aims to establish a fixed payment for the inventory for a five-year period in order to identify what its eradication would cost municipalities. In accordance with legislative procedure, the measure is pending consideration by the Senate.

Municipalities receive $237 million annually As per the Board’s data, for inventory tax.

This is one of the options suggested by the CPA to El Nuevo Día Consolidating administrative services of municipalities, So that the savings needed to eliminate inventory tax can be generated.