Noibat Community Day is right around the corner in Pokémon Go, and a Special Research Ticket, Abundant Noise, will be available on that day. You are not required to purchase this Special Research ticket to participate in the event, but the Special Research does provide several premium items and a handful of encounters with a Noibat. Should I get the Abundant Noise Community Day Special Research Ticket in Pokémon Go?

Is the Abundant Noise Community Day Special Research Ticket in Pokémon Go worth it?

Like the Community Day Special Research Tickets before it, Abundant Noise gives you a handful of custom encounters featuring Noibat and its second evolution, Noivern. They’ll be the featured Pokemon of the day, and the encounters for this Special Research ticket will likely have some decent stats, especially if you’re looking to add this Dragon-type Pokemon to your collection. There is also a higher chance of finding Noibat’s shiny form during event hours.

Since this is not a required Special Research Ticket, we recommend against adding this ticket to your collection. The exclusive attack that Noivern can learn if you convert a Noibat into one before the end of the day will be Boomburst. It’s set to have 150 power, and looks like a Hyperbeam-like attack, which does little to make Noivern a viable PvP Pokemon. We do not recommend trying to win more Noibat or Noivern encounters because of this. However, if you’re looking to add this Pokemon to your PokéDex, especially Noivern, taking part in the event should net you enough candy to evolve Noibat.

The event will take place on February 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm in your local area.

