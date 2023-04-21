Should Riot kill off Yuumi in competitive forever?

In League of Legends there are certain champions that generate frustration. Without going any further, there we have Malphitechampion much criticized in recent weeks both in Only Q as by professional players. However, there is a character that everyone hates and nobody wants to see. Is about Yuumi. Although the Magical Cat was reworked weeks agoIt seems that this has not been enough to end the hatred that many feel for her.

Although his win rate it is not excessive, the reality is that she is an all or nothing champion. She is capable of completely changing the course of a game for better or worse. And since she has not been able to play competitively after her reworkat Riot Games they have decided not to enable it for the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023). After this confession, there are many players who have talked about this champion and what the developer should do with her, at least competitively.

Yuumi and her big problem in competitive according to many

The truth is that Yuumi on her own is not a troublesome champion. Despite this, the ability to attach to another champion is a real pain in the ass. The fact that she has the ability to be impossible to hit and being together with other characters who are strong in the game make her someone that nobody wants to face. So, some believe that it could be ended in the competitive circuitalthough it is not a very viable option for others.

This last opinion is due to the fact that the game has many other characters that are sometimes especially broken. Yuumi is one of that group, so if she is punished, many others should follow her path. Since Riot Games they have not released any type of response, although something like this occurs is practically impossible.

