Should Riot update the LoL emote system?

It’s been over 10 years since League of Legends got to our computers. Since then, Riot Games has updated the game to the point where it’s nothing like the game from the past. Among all the updates came a system of emote that we can use during our LoL games. This tool allows us to communicate in a fun way with our companions and enemies. Not only that, but some professional players use them as a strategygia to confuse your enemies.

Today we find almost 300 emote in LoL. That is why finding them in the list of our collection is sometimes somewhat complicated. In the client we do not find a search bar and if we want to find them it must be manually. In view of the arrival of so many emoticons and seeing that Riot Games will continue to add more, players have requested a few changes to this system.

The emote LoL: What should Riot Games update?

If we want to find that emoji in the LoL client we must move through the scroll bar. yes it’s true we can filter them by acquisition date or by those that we own or do not own. But the reality is that those players who have spent years in the MOBA will have a large number of emoticons, so finding them all is somewhat annoying.

According to the gaming community, a search bar would be vital for this system emote of LOL. would also work a tag system or another that would allow your players to add some like favorites. Even add pages of emote in LoL as it happens with runes it could be a good option, according to some players. What is clear is that this tool does not seem to be undergoing changes, especially considering that Riot Games no longer pays as much attention to them as before.

