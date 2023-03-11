Show off your ‘fairy cut’ with the new LoL skins

This same Wednesday the League of Legends patch 13.5. A version that has a series of changes that are more than relevant to the metagame. And it is that we find interesting updates for the toplane, especially for Aatrox or Kennenas well as new changes to those characters that take advantage of the roaming from the main street. And as, Riot Games also introduced us to the new skins that will come to LoL.

On this occasion we find ourselves in front of some cosmetics that arrive under the name of ‘court faerie‘. Various champions will join this new line of skins of LoL, including a prestige edition skin, which you will keep Katarina. Some aspects with a very cheerful character that will give a new air to more ‘dark’ champions such as Kalista.

🍁 Faerie Court Kalista

💎 Faerie Cut Fiora

🦋 Ezreal Fairy Cut

🧚‍♀️ Seraphine Faerie Cut pic.twitter.com/1ImITTis6d — League of Legends ES (@lol_es) March 7, 2023

Faerie court, the new skins from LoL patch 13.6

As we can see, up to seven characters will join this new theme of skins of LOL. We had previously seen a similar line, in which we find ourselves at that Faerie Dragon Ashe. However, these cosmetics have nothing to do with it. They get very far from those dragons and everything seems to be much more related to all things fairies.

Kalista, Fiora, ezreal, seraphine, Karma, Katarina and the new champion thousandwill be the characters that join this line of skins. To these aspects is added the skin of Katarina’s prestige. In this way, we find ourselves again with a new prestigious aspect in a new version.

For now, are skins will be coming to LoL during patch 13.6. This means that from Wednesday March 22 we can enjoy these new cosmetics. What do you think? Do you think that at Riot Games they are working much more on the different themes of aspects?

