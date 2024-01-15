‘Show your women too’, Kanye West responds to criticism over Bianca’s nude photos

– Advertisement-

At the center of a lively controversy on the web in recent days, rapper Kanye West has finally made a name for himself. Kim Kardashian’s ex-wife responded to negative comments about her wife Bianca Censori’s provocative photos.

This is now an open secret. Since formalizing his relationship with Bianca Sensori, Kanye West has continued to share erotic photos of his wife on social networks. Between appearing in tight outfits and transparent jumpsuits, the rapper doesn’t hesitate to impress his fans. Recently, she set the internet on fire again by posting a video of an almost naked young woman dancing in a nightclub.

While the video continues to generate negative reactions, the American rapper has finally decided to break his silence. ,I just want to let everyone know that I intentionally posted my wife three timeshe said in a video while passing through an airport.

,What I mean is I distributed an album. And people are still talking in my comments about why I show off my sexy wife. because she makes me happy.,” he added in the rest of his video.

Very irritated, he did not fail to make a big statement about the criticism he was receiving. ,So never say anything negative again. If you don’t like my page and you don’t like what I post, then go to hell. Seriously, leave me – leave the King – alone. I don’t care brother. I will post my wife as much as I want. Go post your ladies on your Instagram too,

As a reminder, Kanye West married Australian model Bianca Sensori shortly after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children.