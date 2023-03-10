ShowMaker makes Ezreal playable with any type of item

There are champions that can be played in many ways. Ultimately, Riot Games gives players free rein to decide how they want to prepare for each match. However, they all tend to be focused in the same direction. tanks, assassins, fighters, wizards, AD Carries and supports They are some of those that we find within the title.

Nonetheless, there is a specific champion that can be played with practically all items. Is about ezreal, that character that, whatever happens in the metagame, will always be a more than viable option. Thanks to his skill kit and play style, this champion can be used with many different items. Over the years we have seen it with items as a magician to play it AP, with others like the Kraken Slayer to use it as a normal ADC, the trinity force or the Piercing divine in case we want to take him as a fighter and even the Heart frozen or the Gauntlet of ice to go more tanks.

However, we needed to see it with objects of support. But that is now past water. Heo Su «ShowMaker» has started playing this champion with the moonstone renovationso we can finally see Ezreal in all possible aspects that League of Legends offers us.

Why is ShowMaker playing that Ezreal with the mythical of support?

Who has been in charge of talking about this build It has been, of course, Nick De Cesare «LS«. The former coach of Cloud9 always excels at finding champions that may be ‘broken’ but are barely used or builds They should start to become popular with the passage of time. Seeing that ShowMaker is using this Ezreal with moonstone, decided to analyze what was happening.

«I find something very interesting. Actually Ezreal can activate this item many times and very easily. I think it is interesting to see“, he claimed. And it is that with this object, Ezreal can heal for a long time and help his companions. «The logic is that you get the health recovery with the Conqueror, as long as you keep it active in a fight. To this you add the blood line and the Moonstone Renewal. With this he is able to provide a lot of healing in group fights. What’s more, he is capable of doing it from a long distance while pokeing his enemies.he continued.

And now comes the key moment of this analysis. Ezreal is a champion who doesn’t need a mythical item to deal a lot of damage and be useful in game. «We are talking about a champion who normally does not need mythical. For this reason it is not a bad idea. You have a large amount of base mana regeneration. As if that were not enough, it gives you healing, life and AP. If we’re talking about Ezreal in mid lane, that sounds like a pretty interesting idea.“, he finished.

Taking into account that Senna could return to the meta little by little and that Ezreal can barely play against this championmoving him to mid lane and playing him this way could be a really interesting idea for players.

More in our section LoL News.