Shroud and Sacriel announce Project Astrid, the latest game made by and for streamers

The participation of streamers in new games on the market it begins to be a trend. Already last year Dr. Disrespect announced Deadrop, the vertical pull and shooter game that required you to buy an NFT in order to play it. Now it is the turn of the streamers of success Shroud and Sacriel. Both are very successful in the first person shooter (FPS) space as well as open world survival games. After all, let’s not forget that Shroud used to be a professional Counter-Strike player who decided to end his career in the e-sports to cultivate an audience as a content creator. Both Shroud and Sacriel have managed to create stories that have viewers on the edge of their seats for the past 6 years. Its star games have always been Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, DayZ and Escape from Tarkov. It’s no surprise that if the opportunity to get involved in game development arose, they would want to make the open world game of their dreams.

It seems that that is just what they have set out to do. While they were on their respective live broadcasts yesterday, Thursday March 16, Shroud and Sacriel announced that they have partnered with the Splash Damage studio to make a new open world survival game. Technically, the position held by the two streamers in the project is that of Executive Creator. From this it follows that both have participated financially to finance the creation of the game, and will contribute ideas on the direction that this will take.

One only has to go through the live shows of Sacriel and Shroud to see why they attract such large audiences: they both understand what is successful on the platforms of streaming like Twitch. In their 10+ hour streams a day, they create a narrative in which they “stalk the player who killed them first”, or create a challenge they have to complete before the day is over. Considering that they spend so many hours in these virtual worlds, it is normal that they have ideas about what would be the perfect game. The question now is: can the game live up to it?

Splash Damage sticks out chest

It is true that the study has more than 20 years of experience in the sector. Splash Damage has collaborated with industry titans such as Bethesda, Microsoft, and Warner Bros. They have extensive experience in multiplayer games, such as multiplayer modes on-line from Gears of War and Doom 3 and the brilliant Brink. Although we still haven’t seen anything from Project Astrid, it’s reassuring to think that it probably has a netcode solid when we interact with other players.

The pandemic of half-done games

Given this announcement, it is normal that there are many skeptics about the viability of the project. The PC gaming community is tired of games being announced that don’t last more than a year or never see the light of day at all. The early access formula shows that developing a game is very expensive, and even charging €25 or €30 for a copy, many games do not come to fruition. The most recent cases are Deadside and Dead Matter (which have a very similar premise to Project Astrid), or Sons of the Forest, which after 10 hours of play runs out of content. This saturation of games causes AAA games like Marvel’s Avengers and Gotham Knights run out of players a few months after launchand others like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are dead before leaving.

At the moment, Project Astrid is just an announcement (it’s in pre-production), and the game can be expected to use Shroud and Sacriel’s channels to announce development progress. Of course, there is always the possibility that the streamers start broadcasting Project Astrid live and it will secure a permanent place in the list of most watched games on Twitch.

