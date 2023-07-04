Shutter Care Farm Expresses Regrets: Pain, Sadness and Anger

He did so at the end of his criminal trial at a Rotterdam court on Tuesday.

At the end of the third day of the session, S got the last word and after a long silence he said: “I see terrible images in my mind. He should have stayed there.” During an earlier session it was discussed that S. had thoughts of murder.

“It should never have happened, it should have stayed in my mind,” S continued. “I find it hard to comprehend how much pain and grief there has been. It feels so unreal.”

Much as I’d like to, I can’t undo it. I am sorry that there are people who are no longer alive. I’m sorry the injuries happened. I’m sorry people saw this, people who had nothing to do with it. And why, what have I gained from it? Pain, sadness and anger.”

“It’s unreal, unfathomable. A dream, a movie, but reality for all people and I am very sorry for that.

On Tuesday morning, the Public Prosecution Service demanded TBS be sentenced to thirty years in prison and compulsory treatment for three murders and two attempted murders. The court will give its verdict on July 14.