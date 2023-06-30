Sick father Maarten van der Weijden encouraging son

father and son

Ambulance Wish Foundation has shared a special picture of that moment. ‘Goosebumps, two heroes and what a heroic organization you are.’ And: ‘Respect for this athlete and your foundation. It is good that the father can still encourage his son.

In 2019, Van der Weijden stated that his father suffers from Parkinson’s disease. “Fortunately, my mother is in good health, so she can take care of my father. I find it difficult to watch my father become less functional because of Parkinson’s,” she previously said weekend,

Yesterday this gentleman was able to encourage his son for the final part of the Eleven City Triathlon in Dokkum. pic.twitter.com/77fL7KvbyB — StAmbulance Wishes (@StAmbulancewens) 25 June 2023

large amount raised

By DER meadows Completed his eleven-city triathlon in Leeuwarden on Sunday morning. He later said that his campaign for cancer raised at least 3.7 million euros.DERSearch. half By This amount was raised by the people sponsoring his campaign.

Afterwards, the Olympic swimming champion thankedDERWho has supported him throughout his action. By DER meadows Swimming 200 kms continuously, cycling 200 kms and walking 200 kms, with as little sleep and rest as possible in between.

The Olympic champion was supposed to reach Leeuwarden on Saturday afternoon, but was very tired and had to take a short nap in Dokkum first. It ended on Sunday morning.

