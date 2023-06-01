side | The Best Music Month of May (2023)

May. What an eventful month it has been. Ed Sheeran wins lawsuit after being accused of plagiarizing Marvin Gaye What’s up, Britain also threatened to leave if found guilty. Yoga 41, meanwhile, has indeed announced its retirement. Lorraine also won – which went badly for us – the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time in her career, this time with tattoo, The worst news came at the end of the month. Iconic singer Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. tina turner is with her legacy Left an indelible mark on the music world. One that has inspired millions across generations to get the best out of your musicianship.’ Of course, the month of May also saw the release of some beautiful music from American-inspired artists.

track on repeat

Of narcissist British band Blur released new work for the first time in almost ten years. And luckily it doesn’t stop there, as the latest album will be released on July 21st! narcissist Tells a story of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. What kind of adversity leaves singer Damon Albarn in the middle, but alcohol, drugs and demons seem to be the biggest contenders. The song breathes the feeling of a burning fuse that approaches its gunpowder, but does not ignite when it arrives. An ongoing, exhilarating tension arc. Waiting for what’s to come, even though the song is already over. And if nothing comes of it, the joy of having Blur come back with a vengeance comes to the fore. Rumor has it that Oasis are also considering a comeback. Should this happen then the ‘Battle of Britpop’ will be alive and well again. Talk about euphoric tension arcs! (Martin Vermeulen)

top albums

It has happened many times more. In May, ‘only’ three records received an 8 or higher, with Durand Jones being the highlight with an 8.5. wait till i finish, ,wait till i finish A jewel of a record, that gains strength at every turn. Jones’ voice is a raw mix between blues and soul, which lends great depth to his personal story.’

Plate tear up the place Scored an 8 off The Allergy. ‘A party record from these men from Bristol. A mix of hip-hop, reggae, funk, Latin, breakbeat, dancehall and a pinch of house with just one goal in mind: let loose on the dance floor. album opener go green light Set the tone quickly. A mid-tempo grower with tight drums, cool samples, raps and frenzied horns.’

second and immediately last was 8 ahead rote by Gus Meeuwis. gus meuvis lock up told the truth Easy: ‘So what?’ There’s less partying and hustle and bustle on this new, half-album. But really, so what? It sounds very good.