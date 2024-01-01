On this week’s show, Slate’s Heather Schwedel joins the hosts for the first discussion anyone except youShakespeare’s Paper-Thin Adaptation much Ado About Nothing, starring Sidney Sweeney and Glen Powell, whose combined good looks and star potential aren’t enough to save a poorly written rom-com. (However, despite the film’s rough start, it flopped miserably at the box office.) Then, the panel explores Hayao Miyazaki boy and heron (which premiered under the name, How do you live?, in Japan), a beautiful and astonishing thematic film created by one of the world’s greatest living animators, in which he reflects on his life, work, and the nature of creation. After all, the Golden Globes returned on Sunday. The host asks: Has the disgraced awards show, with a stronger voting body and a new network home, managed to overcome its many scandals and tarnish its reputation?

In a special Slate Plus segment, the panel answers Scott’s question from a listener: Are there any movies, TV shows, novels, books, albums, etc., that influenced you at a significant time in your life (not necessarily childhood)? Do it. Won’t come back again due to the fact that it won’t last?

Grain: I am inspired by his incredible essay The Intelligencer Last week, Dana endorsed Tom Scocca’s Substack, FuryWhich covers internet culture, fame and identity distortions, nature, weather, daily news and more.

Julia: Do you use the right salt while cooking? The best fancy salt, according to Julia, is Carmarg Fleur de Sel, an extravagant French salt that comes in a sweet little tub with a cork lid.

Steve: The earlier works of Dave Brubeck, one of the greatest jazz artists of all time, notably the albums Interchange ’54 And jazz goes to college, Steve created a short playlist of his favourites, which can be found here.

