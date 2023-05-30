Sidney Sweeney had to do a lot of convincing before landing the role in ‘The White Lotus’

You’d think the success of ‘Euphoria’ would bring tons of new opportunities, but for Sidney Sweeney it sometimes seems more of an obstacle…

Sweeney is best known for her role as Cassie Howard in the popular series Excitement, and he also received an Emmy nomination for the role. But she also landed a major role in the first season The White Lotus, Here she plays Olivia Mosbacher, the daughter of Nicole and Mark.

prove yourself

Recently, Sweeney gave an interview to Variety to talk about his career. During the conversation, she revealed that she has a major role in Excitement really got in the way of getting my share of it The White Lotus,

She explained that she usually has to fight for roles that are completely different from what she has done before. because the characters The White Lotus And Excitement were so different, he really had to show that he was into it. See his statement below:

I love Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard in Euphoria and Olivia Mosbacher in White Lotus. such an amazing performance pic.twitter.com/MuoWnkESpT — Icha🦄 (@brionitallis) July 13, 2022

fight for the role

“They didn’t think I was right for ‘White Lotus’ because of my role in ‘Euphoria’.” Sweeney started. “So I videotaped myself, auditioned for ‘White Lotus’ like everybody else, and got follow up interviews like everybody else.”

Then he continued: “I can be offered roles similar to the ones I’ve played, but roles that are different, that surprise people, I usually have to fight for.”

