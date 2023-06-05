Sidney Sweeney on his family’s reaction to Euphoria





Sydney Sweeney became world famous overnight Excitement, Her portrayal of Cassie instantly put her on the map with all audiences. His family also traditionally watched the series. Although his father had to swallow. He himself ran away seeing the spectacle.

Actress Sydney Sweeney talks about how her family reacted to the groundbreaking show.

Sidney Sweeney on his family’s reaction Excitement

Excitement is anything but prudent. Sex, drugs and naked bodies: we see it all. Sidney Sweeney’s father also saw it all. During an interview with Sunday Today, the 25-year-old actress revealed how her family reacted to the first images. “My mother used to visit me on the sets many times, so she knew the story. My dad didn’t — I didn’t groom my dad at all. My dad and my grandpa closed it and went outside.

painful. Luckily, there was another family member who continued to be faithfully supportive: Sydney’s grandmother. “My grandmother is my biggest supporter, she’s my biggest fan,” Sydney says. “I usually bring her to my different sets all over the world and I make her an extra.”

Excitement season 3

We all are eagerly waiting for its third season Excitement – Only we have to be more patient. the trend The report states that the production of the third season has been delayed and hence it will be filmed in the second half of 2023 instead of the planned start in February.

The magazine recently interviewed Maude Apatow, who plays Lexie on the HBO series, and judging by her comments, filming won’t be happening anytime soon. He said: “I honestly don’t know a thing. We should get the script soon and hear about the next season, but I’m completely in the dark!

So let’s go, like go on a chain Excitement We’d better wait.