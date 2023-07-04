Siebe Oliviers wins Belgian title with newcomers Acrog-Tormans: “Winning like this with the team makes it a little more fun” (Herent)

With a lead of more than 22 seconds over Avia-Rudico and almost three-quarters of a minute over Van Moor Logistics, newcomers Eckrog-Tormans won the Belgian title at the BC team time trial in Monteken, Limburg on Sunday. Dina Boles of Kortenberg was also allowed to perform with the gold among the novice girls.

“This gold medal is really a team effort,” said Hoegaarden newcomer Siebe Oliviers. “And that’s what makes winning this title so fun and special.”

Those who did not claim a podium among the entrants were the Brabant teams. Bren Olympia Tienen finished eighteenth, Young Cycling Demar and Dijke and WC North-West Brabant finished 27th and 28th respectively.

The boys from Braine Olympia Tienen, with left to right Arnaud Delimont, Matt Brissen, Roon Van Hoorbeek and a fourth partner. , © Lever

“It was our first team time trial”, said Arnaud Delimont of Braen Olympia Tienen. “This meant that it was a serious adjustment. We did a little training for it last week, but in a match it’s still different. From juniors, we will work on it especially.

Matt Brissen said, “Like Arnaud, I live in the Outgarden.” “And like him, I am a second-year newcomer. Despite the fatigue, I still felt pretty good in the last kilometer. As a result, I have always been able to handle tasks well. However, we also had to ensure that we cross the finish line with four people.”

“I was one of those who pointed out that things sometimes move too fast”, admits Roon Van Hoorbeeck of Wommersum honestly. “It was really difficult sometimes to get up to speed especially after the corners. The fact that I’m only a first year freshman may also have something to do with it. Among other things, I still lack strength.”

“I’m absolutely devastated, it was unusually difficult,” said Winkseele’s Roan Dresslers. “I don’t think I’ve ever been that deep before.” , © Lever

“I’m completely devastated,” breathed Winkseele’s first-year freshman Roan Dresslers. He finished 27th with his team of Young Cycling Demar and Dizzle. “It was unusually difficult. Our team lacked a strong driver. Besides, we also lost two riders early. This made the task even more difficult. Although this in itself is not so surprising. Our team only had a second-year newcomer in our ranks. I don’t think I’ve ever been this deep before. I don’t think you can really train for it. It has mainly been running despite fatigue. The headache and the pain should not dominate.”

The girls from Van Moore Logistics CT, including Dina Boles second from the right, were also allowed to show off with the gold. , © Lever

Among the girls’ novices, the title went to Van Moore Logistics CT. She won for the WAC team and Baloise WB-Ladies, so Dina Boles could also win gold later. “We might have been favourites, you still have to prove it, don’t you”, laughed Boels. “Already we had a little idea of ​​the order in which we could drive. I am especially glad that I have been able to do what was expected of me. That adds extra sparkle to this victory”, said Kortenberg.