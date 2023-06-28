Sienna Miller is pulling her old cowboy boots out of the closet, so are we. This is how you should wear them in 2023 Nina

For a long time, cowboy boots kept gathering dust in the attic. This summer promises to be a controversial shoe again shine on the festival grounds. Especially now fashion icon Sienna Miller (41) has also taken out her old pair from the wardrobe for the uberfestival Glastonbury. Our fashion expert says, “Yes, even you, who thought they were fake, will be wearing them.”

We still see many sneakers and boots among the youth who are already heading to the Rock Werchter campsites today. But tomorrow, on the field itself, some of them may pull out a more attractive pair of shoes. Or at least if they follow the trends of the festival a bit.

From Sienna Miller to Miley Cyrus, and more are popular among trendsetters on TikTok

After all, it couldn’t be avoided at Coachella, the great American festival in mid-April. Cowboy boats were really everywhere back then. This suggests that the trend will spread far beyond the festival grounds. And now that fashion icon Sienna Miller (41) wore a vintage pair to British Glastonbury, it’s virtually certain: the cowboy boot is back.

Left: Sienna Miller at Glastonbury. Right: Tabby boot from Maison Margiela. © Getty Images – Maison Margiela



Looks like the big fashion houses are already following suit. For example, luxury house Maison Margiela just launched a cowboy version of its hugely popular – and equally infamous – split-toe tabby shoes, available here. And big stars are also fans. From singers Drake and Lil Nas X to singer Dua Lipa, actresses Sydney Sweeney and Miley Cyrus.

revival is partly due to Coastal Cowgirltrend on social media. Simply: Dress in western style. Hashtags #coastcowgirl The video app TikTok already has around 125 million views. So at least popular.

(left to right) Lil Nas X, Sydney Sweeney and Dua Lipa © John Shearer/Ratchput/Bauer-Griffin/The Recording A/GC Images/Getty Images for Instagram @dualipa



And there is also a love for cowboy boots among fashionistas and fashion gurus in our country. Since 2018, the trendy WECANDANCE festival in particular has put their shoes on the map with an ‘Acid Cowboy’ theme. Recently, Flemish influencer Trix Eden Bruls showed off her first pair of shoes to her 104,000 followers.

Why is this quirky shoe so popular again?

Fashion journalist David DeVriandt says, “The cowboy boot is a classic that was very popular in the 1970s and had a revival in the 1990s. Now it’s making a comeback.” “Especially because of festivals like Glastonbury, Coachella and Tomorrowland. Those festivals take place on grassland or desert sand, so these shoes are very useful and totally in place.

Coachella 2023. © Katie Jones/Christian Verig/Matt Winkelmeyer/WWD via Getty Images/GC Images



“During the Corona period, we returned to a simpler and more authentic life. A herder is very much in touch with nature and his surroundings, a lifestyle we discovered during the lockdown and now want to maintain. Since we’ve been able to indulge in festivals en masse again, cowboy boots have really been making a comeback.



Our love for vintage shopping, which today’s youth are keen on, fuels the trend fashion journalist david devriandt

“emergence of ranch core in other words ‘Cowboy Corps’ plays in it. From cowboy hats to leather jackets with fringe down the sleeves, but heavy denim, leather belts and bandanas are all back in fashion. And according to the fashion expert, it’s going to stay that way for some time.

“Our love of vintage shopping, which today’s young people are eager to do, is also fueling this trend,” he says. “Big brands like Celine, Dries Van Noten and Molly Goddard know this, And so the cowboys add the boat back to their collection.” In fact, the cowboy boot isn’t so much a trend, but rather a shoe category and even a generic name in its own right, says DeVriandt.

Left: Catwalk Dries van Noten. Right: Runway Molly Goddard. © Dries van Noten/Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images



That’s how you style it. “Can be worn by anyone, dressy or casual”

Cowboy boots come in countless designs and in all kinds of trendy colors. From black, white and bright blue to the distinctive cowboy print or floral print. But also with tight-fitting or loose, sleek futuristic silhouettes or more rustic and visceral socks. You also have cowboy waders that wrap around your whole legs, like Kim Kardashian.



Pair it with a sequin top for Dua Lipa style. fashion expert david devriandt

And anyone can wear the shoe. So styling them can be done a million different ways, both chic and casual, says DeVriandt. This is the secret behind the great success of these shoes. “It’s a very versatile shoe,” said the fashion expert.

“If you want a classic look, wear it under a great floral dress, very boho à la Kate Moss. And whether it’s a strapless dress or with sleeves, it doesn’t matter. Similar to the length of the hem, the boots look great with mini skirts and maxi dresses.

© Edouard Berthelot/Christian Verig/Getty Images



Cowboy boots and denim is a great combination. Something in silk or satin is nice for a nice contrast, says DeVriandt. “The shoes fit perfectly with the trousers. Rock the quintessential cowgirl look with skinny jeans, as Celine shows off. Although it works equally well under bootcut. Team it with a sequin top to style it Dua Lipa.”

“Stuffing your trousers into your shoes is so 1980s. Bones are also a great option when compared to leggings with a crop top or trench coat. You can work with layers and wear a dress over your jeans and cowboy boots, as copied from British fashion designer Molly Goddard. Nice and courageous.”

“A cowboy boat is very fickle. So pick a pair that best suits you and your feet. Then you can start experimenting with all these different types of looks.

