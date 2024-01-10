Signs a promise to the Mexican national team

He Manchester Citycurrent champion of Premier League and UEFA Champions Leagueadded a new element to their ranks and it is the Mexican player Alex Alcala 18 years of age who will attend the Citizens Academy.





Alcala He spent the last two months testing himself among the city’s youth And after convincing their coaches, the English team decided to legalize the purchase option presented to them for the player.

Alejandro Alcala Solorio Was born in Stockton, California in October 2005, but His parents are originally from MexicoTherefore he has dual nationality and He was part of the LA Galaxy’s children’s divisions.

“Official! Alex Alcala signs with Manchester City. Alex, we wish you all the best for this great achievement, years of hard work have led you to this moment. “Congratulations!” Ocelot Academy, the agency representing him. shared.







For his part, journalist Fabrizio Romano, specializing in the transfer market, reports Manchester City signed Alcalá directly to a multi-year contract with City Football Group, The group that manages the English team.

The midfielder has already been considered part of mexican team Choosing the American team that does not lose hope of convincing Alcalá to change the shirt in the future.

Alcalá joins Uriel Antuna as the only Mexicans to have played in the lower divisions of Manchester City, although in the case of the now Cruz Azul player he was not lucky enough to be promoted to the first team.