Silk dresses are making a comeback this summer and these are our favorites





The pleasant weather in the Netherlands allows us to go out barefoot for weeks at a time. So take out your shorts or mini skirt and let your feet enjoy the sunshine. Still looking for a dress for next summer? earlier we have already shared that floral dress To happen again. But this also silk fabric Will return this summer. We’ve already seen it in Hailey Bieber.

The collections are full of them.

silk dress makes its return this summer

silk dressIn other words, silk dress looks elegant and sexy at the same time. perfect for one date night or a night out with friends.

style icon hailey bieber

If we’re looking for fashion trends, we arrive early fashion icon Hailey Bieber. On Sunday, she was spotted in New York going out to dinner with celebrity Justin Bieber. mrs bibbs wore pink silk dress and a pair of black flat shoes. Let’s not forget the iconic Saint Laurent dress Hailey wore to the Grammy Awards last year. Do you want to look stylish like Hailey? We’ve gathered our favorite silk dresses for you.

Satin Slip Dress – € 49.95

The satin dress Hailey wore last weekend in New York is this pink Zara dress. The dress has a zip on the side and has adjustable straps.

Satin dress with contrasting bottom – € 99.99

This silver satin dress from Mango has a beautiful back and is perfect for a chic occasion.

Satin Dress – € 45.95

This Zara dress is also a copy of the Saint Laurent that Hailey wore to the Grammys. You’ll need to turn on notifications because some sizes are already sold out. Also available in black colour.

Satin Cross Back Dress – € 59.99

The Mango collection is full of beautiful dresses in satin looks, like this purple flowing dress. Here’s a look at when Mango and Zara will go on sale.