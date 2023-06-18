Simon Biese competes with Philau Ostend for the BNXT title: “Mentally the toughest matches are over” (Oostende)

After falling to Philo Oostende in the semi-finals of the BNxT league play-offs last season in a double clash against ZZ Leiden, it will soon face the same club in the final. The first match will be played in Ostend on Friday evening. The second match will be held in Leiden on Sunday afternoon. A possible third party will follow in Belgium on Tuesday evening.

Disastrous 104–67 figures against Limburg United showed a battered Ostend put on a great performance. “We have shown character,” confirms Simon Byse. “Letting go is not in our team. In this way we were able to finish with a good percentage. We also made several defensive stops. That way we took the lead and made up the difference at half time. We controlled the game well with a big lead. However, this is not our strong point. More often than not we let the opponent return. On Wednesday, the Limburgers never had a chance to come close.

104 marks are distributed equally. Coach Gjergja sent ten players to the parquet and all ten were able to score. Six of them also finished in double digits. “When injuries happen, it’s up to others to play their part. Guys like me get a little more minutes now, but everyone wants to show off. It’s perfect how we split everything up” , Simon Biese smiles, himself good for ten points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

new trophy?

The final between Ostend and Leiden begins on Friday evening. It will be a battle between the champions of the Low Countries. “The fact that Leiden eliminated Charleroi is a feather in their cap, as Hainaut is not an easy opponent by any means. I am looking forward to this final. It is already late in the season This season started too early and so it will take a long time”, sighs Biese who, like all Ostends, wants to win the BNXT title. “The two most mentally tough matches are over. You always play to win, but in the final you give it all. We are looking forward to a new trophy.”

After back-and-forth matches in all previous play-off rounds, a best-of-three formula applies in the final. “I don’t know which is better. I like best-of-five even more. We are a team that can adjust easily, that is the strength of our team”, concluded Biese, who Suffering from shoulder pain. Let’s see if Bree Tyree (thumb) and Vranz Bligenberg (calf) play in the finals. Haris Bratanovic (knee), Dusan Djordjevic (sole of foot) and youngsters Matteo Verstraete (ankle) and Maarten Vandenbosche (knee) are definitely out.