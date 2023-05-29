Simon Deheure is in the right flow, but is stopped by bad luck at Ronde van Limburg: “I would love to know where I ended up” (Zoutlieuw)

Simon Deheure (21) fell from his arms in the Ronde van Limburg yesterday and it was not in his mind beforehand. That doesn’t change the fact that she’s having an excellent period.

“Problems with the chain and pedals prevented me from being involved in the final sprint, so I had to be content with a somewhat disappointing 77th. Not that I would have won without that setback, but I would have liked to know that Where would I have been. I was expecting a good result, especially since the race was not that far from my area. It was partly about my training paths.

“My results over the past few weeks also proved that I am in good shape, which was evident in the Tour of Brittany, where I lost my thumb in a bunch sprint to my teammate, Polish Jakub Mareszko. There was also a photo finish. In the end I would end this multi-day event in seventy-seventh place, but I still had the advantage afterwards”, DeHayer gives a comprehensive introduction.

critical years

“This seven-day race hasn’t done me any harm. That came to the fore in Puyvelde where I was too quick for the whole gang. I often have to put myself at the service of the team. So it’s important to take advantage of the opportunities that are offered.” More so, 2023 will be an important year for me. I am at a crossroads between turning to the pros or staying with the elite without a contract,” continues DeHayer.

“Now the season is still long and I still have plenty of time to prove that I have what it takes in March. Starting with next Saturday’s Heiste Pijl, another competition in our own region. All this in hopes of a good result in BK in a few weeks”, says Deheure, who finished 13th at GP Marcel Kint on Saturday and is still studying finance online. Any person desirous of contracting with him is hereby warned.