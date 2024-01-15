Simple and economical exercise that gives the same benefits as taking 10,000 steps a day

in this news Climbing stairs: an alternative to walking 10,000 days a day

What are the benefits of climbing stairs?

How in a world full of recommendations on this stay active and healthy, the simple act of walking has emerged as a major exercise. suggestion of walk 10,000 steps a day Has been promoted as the standard of physical activity Healthy.

However, not all people have time to walk that many steps every day, which is why Exercise which allows them to achieve the same benefits Without the need to spend so much time. I know what it’s about!

Climbing stairs: an alternative to walking 10,000 days a day

While the concept of walking 10,000 steps a day has gained popularity as a way to stay active, some people may You may find it difficult to comply with this standard due to the demands of modern life.

For those looking for options that are equally beneficial, but more feasible in terms of time, short but intense exercises like HIIT have emerged as an attractive option. climbing stairsIn particular, as highlighted Effective way to improve health in short time.

Climbing stairs is a great way to stay active without the need for expensive equipment. (Photo: Freepik)

How many steps are required? To equate the benefits of walking 10,000 steps a day and reducing cardiovascular risk? A recent study from Tulane UniversityThe United States has exposed this issue.

According to a research conducted, Climbing at least 50 stairs a day can have a significant impact on reducing the risk of heart disease.

The findings, published in the journal atherosclerosishe revealed Climb five flights of stairs in one daywhich may be equivalent to about 50 steps reduce the risk of heart disease up to 20.

Climbing stairs increases your heart rate, similar to the effect of cardiovascular exercise. (Photo: Freepik)

Climbing stairs is not only a convenient physical activity, but it also has many benefits. important health benefits Cardiovascular and general: