simple trick to get Zekrom and Reshiram Shiny without having to walk so much video game smartphone android iOS PGO 2023

Since its launch on July 6, 2016, Pokémon GO became one of the video game most popular and has been downloaded by millions of Android and iOS phone users in the world.

In 2022 alone, Pokémon GO had more than 23 million downloads and continues to be one of the most popular games, even more so with the arrival of the Pokemon most powerful in the Teselia region, we are referring to Zekrom and Reshiram, two protagonist dragons of Pokemon Black and Pokemon Black.

Thousands of Pokémon GO fans are more than anxious, since from January 1, 2023, for a limited time, they will be able to participate in legendary 5-star raids to try to capture Zekrom, the first of the dragons that has been released.

As usual, the Shiny pokemon They are highly valued, so capturing Zekrom and Reshiram ‘variocolor’ will be one of the challenges that every coach of Pokémon GO. Do you want to know how to get these Pokémon? Here we will show you how to achieve it, without having to walk all over the city.

The Pokémon that will arrive at PGO this 2023

How to capture Zeckrom and Reshiram Shiny in Pokémon GO?

First of all you should know that Zeckrom will be available in Pokémon GO only from January 1 to 10, 2023, so you still have a week to try to capture it. For his part, Reshiram will enter the game from January 10 to 18.

In order to try to capture Zeckrom, you must participate in level 5 group raids. You should know that to have a Shiny of this Pokémon you have a probability of 1/20, that is, you must try 20 times to get a copy.

However, legendary raids can ONLY be started once a day, so it will be a bit trickier to have both Zeckrom and Reshiram in their ‘Shiny’ version on Pokémon GO. There is no infallible trick, but you must be constant and try every day.

Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric type Pokémon, so it will be resistant to Flying, Steel, Fire, Electric, Grass and Water type attacks. The best way to defeat him will be to use Ground, Ice, Dragon and Fairy type attacks.

What Pokémon should I use to catch Zeckrom and Shiny Reshiram in Pokémon GO

To face Zeckrom you could use these Pokémon in the old game:

Palkia: Dragon Tail and Draco Comet

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail and Anger

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Anger

Zacian: Scream and Carantoña

Salamance: Dragon Tail and Anger

Excadrill: Mud Slap and Earthquake

On the other hand, Reshiram will be just as difficult, but you could have these allies when facing him in Pokémon GO: