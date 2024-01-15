Since I practice micro meditation I only need 3 minutes to recharge my batteries.

I have always tried to find and increase my moments of well-being throughout the day. To do this, I have tried different ways to activate the hormone of happiness, all of them are simple, fast and effective.

Actually, I’ve always heard that it’s enough Ten minutes To conduct meditation sessions. At first glance it doesn’t seem like it’s very long. However, most of us feel trapped in our daily lives, barely having time to do anything other than make some kind of commitment, whether personal or professional.

In short, this busy schedule and the rush to reach everything is the biggest hindrance in finding ten minutes every day and dedicating them to something. meditation session,

Why should I meditate?

Beyond the relaxation and physical and emotional well-being that it immediately provides us, There are more and more studies confirming the health benefits That is the practice of meditation. Of course, if we want to experience deep changes we have to remain still. Only then will measurable changes occur. that’s because It takes at least eight weeks So that the cortex strengthens the areas that control our attention and emotions.

Given that it does not seem easy to reserve a place between writing a report, taking the children to school or going shopping, the solution could be subtle attention, A practice that has become a trend that is gaining momentum, especially since the pandemic.

12 minutes a day is enough

The idea is to start with subtle meditation as a form of training to reach longer meditation periods. Something that is not easy at all, since most people suffer from lack of concentration. We are becoming more distracted. Our ability to concentrate on one thing is limited to a few seconds, if not minutes.

Therefore only subtle attention is required Between one and three minutes per day, Six times a day. That means in total it will be 12 minutes in a day.

These would basically be the main steps to follow:

Find the right time and choose a quiet place where you know no one can interrupt you, This can happen at work, in the train, or even while waiting for your turn at the doctor or in the market. In short, this is one of the benefits of subtle meditation, which can be done in any time and place.

Close your eyes, be aware of where you are and breathe very slowly through your nose. Give all your attention to this. Feel how the air enters your body and swells your stomach. This type of mindful breathing helps you relax.

Keep the air inside you for a few seconds. 5 or 6 seconds is enough.

Release the air little by little, without hurrying or paying attention. How does it come out of the mouth and you remain empty.

Repeat the entire process three times, open your eyes and go back to what you were doing.

One of the most common obstacles that make subtle meditations difficult is that we forget to pause to do them. Therefore, it may be useful set alarm to remind you.

health benefits of meditation

There are more and more studies that show the connection between the consistent practice of meditation and its effects on the physical, mental and emotional levels.

Among all these, these three stand out:

enhance memory And ability to learn.

And ability to learn. reduces the Tension And worry.

And worry. improves the ability to Attention and concentration.

All of these findings are based on studies that show how meditation as a conscious and long-term practice can cause changes in brain areas, particularly the hippocampus, but also the amygdala. Changes will be given in the thickness and density of gray matter i.e. neurons.