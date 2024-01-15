Since I practice micro meditation I only need 3 minutes to recharge my batteries.

I have always tried to find and increase my moments of well-being throughout the day. To do this, I have tried different ways to activate the hormone of happiness, all of them are simple, fast and effective.

Actually, I’ve always heard that it’s enough Ten minutes To conduct meditation sessions. At first glance it doesn’t seem like it’s very long. However, most of us feel trapped in our daily lives, barely having time to do anything other than make some kind of commitment, whether personal or professional.

In short, this busy schedule and the rush to reach everything is the biggest hindrance in finding ten minutes every day and dedicating them to something. meditation session,

