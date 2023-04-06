Since I was a child under the spotlight! Check out Selena Gomez’s Career Trajectory





Publicity And that’s how, when we were little, the world met Selena Marie Gomez, born on July 22, 1992. In the photo above, she was about seven years old, and starred in the series Barney and his friends. Very cute, right? Below, check out the entire trajectory of the actress!





Divulgation It was so successful that, in 2007, it debuted at Disney Chanel as Alex Russo, in the series Wizards of Waverly Place. Even the production marked generations and took three Emmy Awards home.





Publicity In 2008, she showed the world that she also has a lot of talent for the world of music. After signing a contract with Hollywood Recordsthe singer launched success after success with the band Selena Gomez & The Scene. They even released three albums, but broke up in 2012. One of their biggest hits was the song A Year Without Rain.





Divulgation Even with the music career being successful, Selena did not stop acting. Including working with Demi Lovato, with whom she had shared the stage in Barney and his friends. In 2009, she starred with Lovato in the film Protection program for princessesalso gives disney.





Disclosure And it didn’t stop there! Selena made her film debut with the film Ramona and Beezusfrom 2010.





Divulgation And in 2011 it premiered Monte Carlowhich already deviated a little more from its characters in the disney. Showing her more feminine and adult side.





Disclosure In 2012, this transition from girl to disney for women continued. In the movie spring breakers, Selena played a young woman who went on a trip with her friends on vacation and ended up doing some crazy things. There is no denying that she is much more sexy in the long run, right? And it didn’t stop there, the actress was also in the movies getawayof 2013, rudderlessfrom 2014, The Big Short2015, The Fundamentals Of Caring2016, In Dubious Battle, 2016, and The Dead Don’t Diefrom 2019.







The Grosby Group Selena’s love life has also played a big part in her career. The two met in 2009, but really started dating in 2011. It was at that moment that the most famous yo-yo couple in the world of celebrities began. The two officially broke up in 2018, but in the meantime, they’ve had a lot of back and forth. This mountain of feelings and conflicts spawned many songs and lyrics that seem indirect to Bieber. No wonder Sel is best friends with Taylor Swift, right?





Divulgation Among the songs that the fans point to have been for Justin, are The Heart Wants What it Wants It is Lose You to Love Me. Including, the actress even recorded some clicks that sounded like indirect to the ex. Jeez!







The Grosby Group But it’s not just music for Justin who lives Selena Gomez, please! The singer owns several hits, selling seven million albums and 22 million singles around the world – according to information released by billboard in 2017.







The Grosby Group In 2015, Selena revealed to fans that she was going through a delicate moment in her health. She had to cancel a tour due to her diagnosis of Lupus, an autoimmune disease. With the progression of symptoms, the patient may face several problems in organs and tissues such as skin, joints, kidneys and brain. In Gomez’s case, it was the kidney. Therefore, she had to receive a transplant in 2017. The organ was donated by one of her best friends, Francia Raísa.







The Grosby Group Still in 2017, Selena shone as an executive producer on the series 13 Reasons Why. The series had four seasons and lasted from 2017 to 2020. In the photo above, for example, she was posing with the protagonists: Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford.







The Grosby Group And do you think that the artist’s talents are over? No no! Selena still showed all her culinary skills in the series Selena + Cheffrom the HBOlaunched in 2020. In production, Gomez learns recipes made through remote classes with big names in gastronomy.





Divulgation To top it all off, the singer even won a prominent role in the series Only Murders in The Buildinglaunched in 2021, in the star plus. In production, Selena acts alongside the great Martin Short and Steve Martin.







The Grosby Group Businesswoman? Yes too. In 2020, Selana launched her own makeup brand in partnership with Sephora. A rare beauty had its first line only in the United States, but, in 2021, it reached stores around the world.







The Grosby Group Currently, Selena is still beautiful, focused on her brand and recording more episodes of the series Only Murders in the Building. What can we expect from her in the coming years?



