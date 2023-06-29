Since It Was the Highest Entry in the Summer Top 100 All Time

Summer has officially begun, although temperatures have already been tropical in recent weeks. It also means a revamped Official Summer Top 100, a list of the 100 greatest summer tracks that have ever made the Top 40. The basis of composition is the top 40 digit number.

The Summer Top 100 is led by the Top 5 Historical Hits. Pharrell Williams’ Happy, his biggest Top 40 hit to date, is at No. 1, followed by La Danse di Zorba – in versions by Duo Acropolis, Trio Hellenic, Mikis Theodorakis and again Trio Hellenic – at No. 2. Avicii scores with Wake Me Up. , A summer hit in 2013 and it’s good for spot 3. This Strange Effect, Dave Berry’s summer hit from 1965, hits number 4 and Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin’s sultry and slightly sensual Ja’time moi non plus from 1969 concludes. top 5.

The Summer Top 100 has been refreshed again this year, with seven newcomers. Harry Styles’ As It Was is the newest at number 7, followed by Fleming’s Automatic. We list all the newcomers in the correct order for you.

7 (–) Like It Was – Harry Styles

The infectious Dutch song isn’t this year’s top entry. This honor belongs to Harry Styles, who goes straight to number 7. Of course, like the automatic Van Fleming, it has nothing to do with the number of points scored by the track over the summer, but overall. True Harry was at No. 1 in the Top 40 from May 28 to August 20 with the first single from the album Harry’s House, a significant part of the summer. Was at number 1 for 5 weeks. Like Automatic, As It Was was last listed on October 29, 2022, completing a total of 30 weeks in the Top 40 and 1040 Top 40 numbers. Statistically speaking, As It Was was last year’s summer hit.

58 (–) Automatic – Fleming

The Summer Top 100 features a new photo each year. This year, for example, the automatic van is one of the new arrivals at Fleming 58. Last year, the track was in the top 10 of the Dutch Top 40 from 28 May to 3 September, and was number 2 for 4 weeks in between and 6 weeks in total. in the top 3. It was not until October 29 that Automatic was in the top 40 for the last time, and the 724 reached the top 40 mark that week. According to the singer, Automatic was intended to be an upbeat song after the Corona crisis. “There (lately) has been such a positive atmosphere: everything is allowed again and everything is possible again,” she said on Domien Verschuren’s Q-afternoon show. “Festivals, parties, drinks on the terrace and then in the pub. I really felt the need for a new song that captured this upbeat spirit. This song is a bomb of positivity.

65 (–) Trompeta – Willie William

This year Willie William has tried it with a remake of Boom Boom Boom Boom Boom!! (of Vengaboys) and last year it was a hit through Trompeta. Previously, the French-Mauritian singer borrowed from Guru Josh (and later Infinity 2008’s The Guru Josh Project) on Infinity (1990… Time for the Guru). And it was successful: Trompeta was on the list for at least 26 weeks and peaked at number 7 on May 7, 2022. From 23 April to 9 July, the track was in the top 10 of the Dutch Top 40. The single looked like it was in the running to become the official anthem of the 2022 World Cup, but that honorary title passed Willie by the nose. Trompeta is Willy William’s second listing on the Summer Top 100. Mi Gente (with J Balvin) is at number 97 on the list.

67 (–) Ferrari – James Hype and Miggy Della Rosa

Although James Hype makes dance music, the Briton is also a big fan of rap and R&B. This is why he regularly uses samples of famous hits in those genres. In his own country, James E. Marsland, as he is known in everyday life, scored a major breakthrough in 2017 with More Than Friends. In it he processed Don’t Let Go (Love) by En Vogue. Despite success in various countries, James did not make the US Top 40 or TipRade at the time. Ferrari was successful and the track is also built around an R&B song, I Need a Girl (Part Two), by P. Diddy, Ginuwine, Loon and Mario Winans. Ferrari’s vocalist is 34-year-old Briton Miggy Della Rosa, formerly George Michael’s backing vocalist. Ferrari was in the top 40 from May 7, 2022 to August 6, 2022 in the top 10 and was last listed on October 1. In total, the track charted for 25 weeks and gained a total of 704 top 40 hits. Both acts peaked at No. 2.



68 (–) Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Feat. Ed Sheeran

On March 4 last year, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s Bam Bam was declared the Alarm Disc. At that point the matter was already settled between Camila and Shawn Mendes. Sean was in the Top 40 at the time with It’ll Be OK and sings in it: “If we can’t stop the bleeding, we don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stop, I’d love to have you anyway Too”. Camila Cabello was more vicious. Bam Bam starts immediately with “You said you hate the ocean, but now you surf…” and she immediately sets the tone with it. Because although Bom Bom sounds like a joyous summer anthem, it also has a lighter tone. It spent 15 weeks in the top 10 of the Dutch Top 40 from 2 April and disappeared from the list on 27 August. 703 with Top 40 marks, Bam Bam is the freshman at 68. It is Ed Sheeran’s third entry in the Summer Top 100, following I Don’t Care (at 27, with Justin Bieber) and Bad Habits (at 34). It is also Camila’s third ranking after Havana (at age 23, with Young Thug) and Senorita (at age 49, with Shawn Mendes).

91 (–) I Don’t Worry – OneRepublic

The guys from OneRepublic fared a little better. I’m Not Worried Top Gun: Maverick was one of the soundtracks, but it was the most successful. In fact, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, which was the main asset, only charted for 8 weeks and only reached 28. Compare this to Ryan Tedder and Company’s hit: It spent 28 weeks in the Top 40 and peaked at No. 5. debuted at number 40 on June 11, 2022 and moved from number 6 to number 5 on the mid-summer chart dated July 30. Between July 16 and October 8, I Ain’t Worried was in the top 10 almost continuously, with one exception. of 27 August. The eleventh position was then selected for one week.

92 (–) In The Dark – Purple Disco Machine and Sophie and the Giants

Purple Disco Machine and Sophie and the Giants have also made it to the Summer Top 100 after a sweltering summer of 2022. A song that wasn’t exactly a summer release, but for many people – as the research shows – is experienced as ‘the summer’. On March 19 last year, In the Dark entered the top 10 for the first time, rising from 17 to 10. On 2 July, the single fell out of the top 10 again and hard too: it fell from 10 to 18.

