“Sing!” Missed? These groups auditioned in episode 3

‘Zing!’ In episode 3 of the nine singing groups were once again eager to audition for mentors Glenn Faria, Tania Kraus and Roel van Veljen. Would you like to know more about Syl Music Group, Let’s Get Started, The Victorians, Hét ROCKkoor Enschede, Bocca Bella, OperaFlevoland, Total Praise, Rumor have it and Prestige Pro? Read interviews and discover the best background stories.

Sil Music Group

Sildian Asaiti has been teaching singing in Rotterdam since 2019. “The members of Syl Music Group have been taking singing lessons with me for two years. They were ready for the next step and I thought: I’ll sign them up for the program and we’ll see if we can participate.”

let’s get started

When ‘Let’s Get Started’ only had 12 members in 2012 and had to continue without a conductor, Marianne and the other board members decided to shoulder the lead once again. And with success! Lexmond’s pop choir grew in number and the ‘Zing!’ Check out what it has to offer.

As the choir ages – from 20 to 74 years old – so is the music that the choir performs. From Go Like Elijah by Chi Coltrane to Multicolor by Son Mieux and My Immortal by Evanescence.

Victorian

It is in the middle of the Corona period and in the middle of summer that the Christmas choir ‘The Victorians’ is born. Gwen Visser is sitting in the garden with two friends, while as a real choirboy in heart and soul, she is not allowed to sing because of the measures. Suddenly the idea of ​​\u200b\u200bthe Christmas choir comes to mind.

“Christmas brings so much joy; to us and to the people who listen to us. Everyone has a memory of a Christmas song. We’ve already experienced someone bursting into tears or people who are overjoyed by our music. “

Rock Choir Enschede

During the recording of the auditions the permanent conductor of ‘Hét ROCKkoor Enschede’ Anemic was on leave. Eng did not want to deprive the group of this experience of participating in TV recordings and volunteered as substitute conductor.

boca bella

‘Bocca bella’ means ‘beautiful mouth’ in Italian. Very appropriate for a singing group, of course, where the mouth is the instrument. The five women have been singing together for over fifteen years and have become a household name in their hometown of Breda.

“If you’ve been singing together for so long, you experience a lot with each other. Even in private. We really make room for it. Sometimes we don’t even get to sing, because We are discussing things.” Or just have a lot of fun.”

Opera Flavoland

A big city without an opera choir? This has to change, thought Loz Jongen. In 2012 she founded Opera Flevoland. ‘Zing!’ In the course of she tells of the dynamism in the choir and the love of opera.

“Most of the operas are in Italian or French. This makes it a distinct branch. The people who have joined our choir all have a passion for this genre. It doesn’t mean that you all have the same one at home. There are voices of size. And that’s a good thing: We’re not just looking for great soloists. We need all voices!”

total appreciation

She became known as a singer, but has also been enjoying her role as a conductor for more than ten years: Pearl Józefzoon! The idea to start a gospel and worship choir came to Houghton in 2018, after a conversation with two of his singing students. The experienced and enthusiastic choir group was named ‘Total Acclaim’.

Total Praise’s repertoire ranges from Black Gospel to Opvækingsleidaren. “We sing Christian music and Rillipop in the broadest sense of the word. (…) If the music has an optimistic message, it is already gospel for us. Good message!”

Rumor has it

The twenty ladies of the singing group Rumor Has It share joys and sorrows with each other. You can hardly do otherwise if you have been singing together for half your life. He once participated in Holland’s Got Talent and was called ‘Zing!’ Can be seen in episode 3 of.

The name is ‘rumoured’ to have originated in a fitting room while shopping. “Adele’s familiar number was on and Animeike barged into my fitting room. She was convinced it had to be our name and it happened.”

Prestige Pro

The world of TV is not an unknown territory for the singers of Prestige Pro. ‘Zing!’ In the course of their audition, conductor and music director Ton van Diepen explains how this pop choir originated. He also shares what binds the choir together and gives us a glimpse of this passionate group’s ‘Zing!’ takes you on an adventure.

