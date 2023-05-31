Sing with pop choir AmeeZing Aalten

57 minutes ago









AALTEN – A group of friends who want to sing together: who doesn’t recognize that? In 2014, many Alten friends put their money where their mouth is. The pop choir AmeeZing was founded. Eye Catching Name: Amazing in English means: Delightful, wonderful.

Amazing practice every Wednesday evening from 20:00 to 22:00 at the Association Building De Markrink in Barlow. The choir has 22 members who range in age from their late 30s to early 60s. There are sixteen women and six men members. “Compared to other singers, we have a lot of men,” say PR’s Erik Wemlink, Ina Klijn Hesselink and Monique Grivink. “But new members are very welcome: men and women.”

Voting test will be taken after participating thrice. Thus, it is determined which vocal group is most suitable. The choir has six voice groups. For women, these are, from high to low: soprano, mezzo-soprano, alto, and low alto. Male voices are divided into tenor and bass. The special thing is that each voting group has its own app group. One of the members records his own singing part on his mobile phone and shares it with the voting group members. This way everyone can practice at home.

Amazing sings a variety of pop songs in Dutch and English. From Suzanne and the Freak to Queen, from Kensington to Lady Gaga. Members have a say in song selection. He is very pleased with his conductor Marinke Back-Hammers. “She is very talented, very good leader and very nice too.”

Marinke teaches during the day an MBO course for music participants. The special thing is that the choir sings all the songs from the heart. “That’s the optimal concentration.” He doesn’t like the dance steps, but he changes the setup and position during the song.

This Saturday, 3 June, Amazing can be seen and heard at the choir festival in Hengelo Overijssel. A huge event in which more than ninety singers participate.

On Sunday 24 September they will be in Bredevoort during the Bredevoort Shirtart. And in November there is a joint concert with the music association Excelsior Barlow. Thoughts also turn to the autumn of 2024 when the 10th anniversary is celebrated.

The Pop Choir can be followed on Facebook under AmeeZing Aalten and on Instagram under ameezingalten.