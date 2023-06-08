Singer Dominique de Bont launches debut single ‘Do het licht mar uit’

Known for her impressive career on stage, singer Dominique will enter the music scene on Friday, 9th June 2023 with her long-awaited debut single ‘Do het likt mar ut’. The poppy song, created in collaboration with talented producer Bas van den Heuvel, embodies the power and versatility of Dominique’s musical talent.

Inspired by artists such as Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa’s New Disco Sound, Dominic has always retained his passion for music and continues to write. Now it’s time for her summer debut single ‘Do Hate Licht Maar Ui’. With her warm voice with a fresh poppy/new disco sound and raw edge, she breathed new life into her career as an artist.

‘Turn Off the Light’ is the start of a promising future for Dominic. Besides releasing this single, she has a bigger goal in mind: “I don’t think that as an artist you only have to fit into one box. You fit into many at the same time and that’s why That I want to use my experiences from theater to be the best live performer I can be! I want to create music that touches people, that they can dance to and identify with.

about Dominic

Growing up in a family where music played a central role, Dominique de Bont developed a passion for singing, performing and writing at an early age. In 2016 he was admitted to the Conservatory in Rotterdam (Codarts, University of the Arts), where he turned his passion into his profession. After graduating from college, she made a name for herself as a singer and actress in theatre, where she quickly gained recognition for her talent. For example, she sang with the children’s music groups De Notenkrakers and DJEM.

In 2020 he also won an award for ‘Upcoming Talent’ on national television. Dominic starred in various short films and performances, including the famous musical ‘Soldat van Oranje’. She recently reached the finals of the Avrotros program ‘Op Serch Naar…’ with an impressive version of the hit ‘Ze huilt mar ze lach’.

‘Doe Het Licht Maar Uit’ will be available on Friday, June 9, 2023 via the popular streaming platform.

You can save the single via https://dominique.lnk.to/DoeHetLichtMaarUit or by following Dominique on Spotify via https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ZsK3mltVHS1cjtIghy0UT.