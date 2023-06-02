Singer Inge Lambeau (24) went viral with K3 cover and now plays for bigger halls

The K3 covers, translated into English, were the key to success for singer Inge Lambeau (24) of Lizardbrooks. After going viral on Tiktok, she is now releasing her own album Black Heart. “If it can be done in such a small village, anything is possible.”

Singer Inge Lambeau for C-Point in Hoofdorp

NH News spoke to the singer at pop venue C-Punt in Hoofdorp. She scrolls through her Tiktok account on her mobile. Her English cover Heart Verloren by K3 echoes in the room. This video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on Tiktok so far. tiktok gesture Inge says, “It’s a glimpse of TikTok.” “You might be crazy.” The artist doesn’t think too much about the action plan for the video. ,I mostly do what I love. If I start thinking too much, it won’t come out of my heart.” Article continues below TikTok video.

His first performance was at C-Point in Hoofdorp. But when Inge graduated from the Hermann Brood Academy, she was unable to perform live due to Corona. “hCrazy as it sounds: I’m also grateful for the pandemic. I drew my strength from what I still could do: social media.”

“I still drew my strength from what I could” inge lambeau

he now has op TikTok has 145 thousand followers and 5.1 million likes. His profile is filled with short clips of him playing music: From Billie Eilish to Maneshkin and from Eminem to K3. Inge recorded almost all of the videos in her bedroom at Lizardbrook. He also wrote most of the songs there. One of the songs he wrote in Lizardbrook is Prayer. Article continues below.

What a recording day looked like for this young artist: Inge put her mobile on her bed to watch the film, then sat down on the floor with her guitar and started playing. HHis room was filled with recording equipment, guitars and a piano. “It was more like sleeping in my music studio than playing music in my bedroom.” known from a village Inge loved living in a village. ,heyDuring my studies, I was one of the very few people who lived in the village itself. AIf I had no inspiration or it was too much, I went for a walk in the meadows“, she says. ,I didn’t feel much for the big city., Inge only moved from her ancestral home in Haarlem last January, where she has a separate studio next to her bedroom. Article continues below photo.

Singer Inge Lembu at C-Point with her new album, her diploma from the Hermann Brood Academy, Veronika’s certificate for her single Black Heart and her artist bracelet from when she was a supporting artist for Flor Jansen. -Jesse Eichhoff

When she was allowed to play to sold-out halls as the support act for Flor Jansen, Inge realized how much she had missed the performance. ,Social media is fun, but it’s also a time for people to see me live,” she says. “Live is a completely different energy and it can’t carry you online in any way.”