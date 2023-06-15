Singer Lijo shared a bold photo, said- ‘You are my inspiration’

A lot of reactions are coming on Instagram on a photo of Lijo. The 35-year-old Grammy winner, who often struggles with the negative effects of social media and current beauty ideals, shared a swimsuit photo in which she focuses on her bottom. He wrote, “Commenting on your bum doesn’t matter.”

Soon a lot of positive, but also negative reactions started pouring in. “Come on, is it really necessary?”, “Girl, you’re beautiful, but you don’t need to pretend like that,” and “Fatness shouldn’t be glorified,” seem to be in the critical camp.

The other followers immediately stand up for him. “We love you. And you are my inspiration to work on my morphodysphoria and stop feeling so bad about myself. You are fabulous and don’t let the haters dim your light. Your impact on the world is more than you can imagine», «Why all the hate? She’s a beautiful woman. You probably can’t handle her», and “Those who judge others because of their looks rather than their personality should immediately change their The problem needs to be worked on”, we also read in the comments.