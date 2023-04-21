Single, Khloé Kardashian considers participating in reality wedding | News

Khloé Kardashian is single and apparently ready to move on to her next serious relationship. The businesswoman, who had a turbulent relationship full of betrayals with Tristan Thompsonsaid on his Instagram that he would consider participating in the relationship reality show Love is Blindthe international version of blind marriage.

“I think some of us single K sisters should go to LIB. What do you think?” blind marriage, Alexa Lemieux.

2 of 3 Khloé Kardashian and the contestant of the 3rd season of Blind Marriage, Alexa Lemieux — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian and the contestant of the 3rd season of Blind Marriage, Alexa Lemieux — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The businesswoman, who is single after the last controversial breakup with Tristan Thompson in December 2021, when she discovered that he had impregnated her personal trainer, Maralee Nichols.

She and the basketball player have two children together: true5 years old, and an 8-month-old baby, whom they received through a surrogate.