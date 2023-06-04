Sinksenkermis is fully returned to the local associations: “It was quite an achievement” (Haltert)

The Family Association of Heldergem closes and uses the operating budget to organize the Sinksen Fair. , © Brent Saye

It had been in the air for a while, but this year the Sinksen fair is back in Heldergem during the Pentecost weekend. Four local associations have joined hands to revive the event.

Before the corona pandemic, there were already plans to revive the Sinksen fair in Heldergem. “Because of the corona, we were finally unable to do any activities,” says William Meinert, chairman of the village council in Heldergem. Last year, there was already an intention and desire to restart the event. (read more below photo)

Members of the Barenhoek Committee provided drinking facilities during Sinkenkermis. , © Brent Saye

“Four weeks before Whitsun, we were asked if we wanted to do something,” says Thomas de Bruyn of the Barenhoek committee. “Unfortunately, he didn’t have enough time to provide a comprehensive program.”

However, the bid had a syncretic Monday with mass and subsequent reception. A formula that remains intact this year, but this year the organizing associations saw it get bigger. “We heard that there were plans to revive Syncsenarmis and jumped on the bandwagon,” says Geijnsbond’s Ann Goblomme. (read more below photo)

The Acoustic Engines, among others, offers a concert. , © Brent Saye

The association has ceased to exist and hence has decided to return the operating funds to the residents. “There was still very little response and we could not achieve the objectives of the Parivar Sangha. We felt more and more like a party committee, which was not the intention,” she says.

achievement

“Achieving this was quite an achievement”, says William Minnart, chairman of the village council. “Only we are with too few people to pull it off. Fortunately, we can count on a dynamic Barenhoek committee, and both financial and logistical support comes from the municipality.

“In this way we can offer Heldergem what it deserves: a real Sinksen fair.” Happy with the percentage”, Minert concluded.