‘Sir Lewis Hamilton and Shakira dating’

After the non-drama about Taylor Swift and Fernando Alonso, Twitter’s F1/celebrity corner has found its place.

According to People Is there any old F1 star still with singer. However, this time it is not about Alonso, but about old rival Sir Lewis Hamilton. The 38-year-old Brit is now officially engaged to singer Shakira, 8.

I don’t know who else I want to be. Shakira holding Lewis Hamilton’s hand, or Lewis Hamilton holding Shakira’s hand Never mind, I’m going to be the boat. I wish you both the best and please stay in love pic.twitter.com/ac3jdnUmCl – Fiona (@fiona_) May 11, 2023

Hand

The couple were spotted on a yacht in Miami before Shakira headed to the paddock in Barcelona. The Colombian beauty then accompanied Lewis to a dinner party in the Spanish city. A photograph of them socializing showed Hamilton with his hand on her waist.

Georges Shakira, Becquerel with Hamilton’s left hand… what was he doing? 🤫 Mmm. I want to be such a hand. pic.twitter.com/6qnlYDJ1S9 — RayRanger (@RayRanger3) June 5, 2023

Source’

The snapshot sparked a storm of speculation on social media, but now it has reached the traditional newspaper press as well. As only a tabloid can do, People cited “a source who knows the two” as reporting that the two are engaged in dating:

“They spend time together and are in a ‘getting to know each other’ phase. It’s fun and flirty.”

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton in early stages of dating: ‘Fun and flirty,’ says source (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/NfblheOmvu – People (@people) June 8, 2023

Nicole II

source of People Let’s take this with a few tons of salt, but for the average F1 fan the news is ominous. A real relationship between Hamilton and Shakira could mean a return to the dark days before 2015.

After all, at that point we saw way too many unnecessary shots of pussycat doll Nicole Scherzinger at every race. A Shakira present at every Grand Prix – certainly under the wings of Liberty – would undoubtedly have the same effect.