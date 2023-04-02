Six action movies to watch in April on Samsung TV Plus

Are you one of those people who love action movies and are addicted to adrenaline? Here’s a golden tip: for action fans, Samsung TV Plus offers special programming in “Premiere without Limits”, every Saturday at 8 pm, and in “Sessão Adrenalina Pura”, with premieres every Sunday at 5 pm. In addition, the premiere is preceded by a series of action films from the Adrenalina Pura channel. Next, check out the premieres of April — which join hits from the Adrenalina Freezone channel, such as ‘O Rei da Montanha’, ‘Além do Horizonte’, ‘Fugindo do Passado’ and ‘Um Homem Contra Wall Street’.

Adrenaline Freezone premieres action movies on Samsung TV Plus

Action movie fans can get ready for a lot of adrenaline, because Samsung TV Plus has prepared a special schedule with electrifying premieres in Adrenalina Freezone. Every Saturday at 20:00, a new film will be released in the “Unlimited Premieres” track, which will be preceded by two similar films to take the viewer to the premiere. Check out the list of releases below:

“Unlimited Premiere” Session

‘Infiltrated Agent’ – from 01/04

Diane Kruger and Martin Freeman star in ‘Undercover Agent,’ an action film about an Israeli undercover agent who is sent to Tehran to infiltrate a terrorist organization. Without pointing blame or creating heroes, the feature runs away from the Hollywood stereotypes of spy movies and seeks to show a more raw version, proposing a reflection on the trauma that risky professions bring. Expect exciting twists!

‘God’s Envoy’ – premieres on 08/04

For those looking for a movie aimed at the whole family, ‘God’s Envoy’ is a great option. Based on a true story, the film stars a dog that gets lost in the big city and needs to find his way back home. With an emotional message, the film still has action and adventure scenes.

‘The Price of Freedom’ – premieres on 08/04

With an action and suspense footprint, ‘The Price of Freedom’ tells the story of a man who sees himself on a journey about belief and faith. Widowed, he loses custody of his daughter and is unable to hold a job. So he ends up agreeing to drive a truck across the country, no questions asked. However, when he discovers what he’s been giving away, he is confronted with a choice that will change his life. This is the good one for those who like movies inspired by facts.

‘The Expendables 2’ – Opens 4/15

This classic action movie features an all-star cast, including “action brusques” Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The plot revolves around a team of mercenaries who unite for an impossible mission in an Eastern European country. Full of exciting action scenes and funny moments, ‘The Expendables 2’ is perfect for anyone who loves action movies with a touch of humor.

‘The Commander: Panic in the Heights’ – premieres on 04/22

In the best catastrophe movie style, ‘The Commander: Panic in the Heights’ promises to leave the viewer glued to the screen. The action film is inspired by the real events of the incident that happened in May 2018, in which a Sichuan Airlines plane suffered a serious accident in the cockpit during a flight at an altitude of 30,000 feet.

‘Climbers: Disaster on Everest’ – premieres 4/29

To end the sequence of premieres in April and early May at Adrenalina Freezone, Samsung TV presents ‘Climbers: Disaster on Everest’, which will be available from 29/04 at 20h. The film is based on a true story about the most dangerous climb on Mount Everest ever recorded, when an avalanche struck climbers on an expedition, leading to an epic battle for survival on one of the most treacherous mountains in the world. With the combination of action and drama, this movie is an exciting choice for adventure movie fans.

Pure Adrenaline Session

In addition to regular programming, the channel also offers a special session called Adrenalina Pura, which airs every Sunday at 5 pm, with alternate times of reruns on Mondays at 8 pm and Wednesdays at 10 pm. This session is dedicated to action films from the Adrenalina Pura label, which feature high tension scenes, renowned cast and classics of the genre. Check out:

‘Armed Response’ – premieres on 02/04

One of the films that will be shown at the Pure Adrenaline Session is ‘Armed Response’, which tells the story of a team of elite soldiers sent to investigate a secret high-tech laboratory, which has lost contact with the outside world. When they get there, they discover that something sinister is happening and they must fight to survive. Starring Wesley Snipes (‘The Past’), ‘Armed Response’ has everything to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

‘Blood Ties’ – premieres on 09/04

Another film that spectators will be able to watch in the Adrenalina Pura session is ‘Blood Ties’, a French-American production directed by Guillaume Canet. The film tells the story of two brothers, one of them an exemplary policeman and the other a criminal who has just been released from prison, who are forced to confront each other when a murder takes place. With a strong cast including Clive Owen, Milla Kunis and Zoe Saldana (‘Avatar’), ‘Blood Ties’ is a mix of drama, action and suspense. See the trailer:

How to watch Adrenaline Freezone on Samsunt TV Plus?

To check out these and other action movie premieres, just access Samsung TV Plus and check out the Adrenalina Freezone schedule. With a diverse selection of films, from classics to the latest productions of the genre, the channel is an unmissable option for fans of action and adrenaline. Be sure to check showtimes and get some popcorn ready for an exciting session on your Samsung Smart TV.

Click here to access Adrenalina Freezone on YouTube.

Samsung TV Plus is a completely free platform. The service is available on Samsung Smart TV models from 2017 onwards and comes pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs from this year onwards, with no subscription or additional payment required.

