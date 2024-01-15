Six Brazilian Fortaleza football players injured in an attack

six footballers Fortaleza were from the Brazilian first division. Injured after a the strokes Of amateurs their rivals to the bus that took them The end of a match for a regional cup, the club reported this Thursday.

The vehicle which was delivered to the premises”attacked with explosive devices and stones by sports fans The team from Ceará state (northeast Brazil) said in a statement outside the Pernambuco Arena in the city of Recife after the game for the Northeast Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

goalkeeper joao ricardoguard Titi and Dudu and the steering wheel Luke Sasha, Also the defender of Argentina Gonzalo Escobar and Emmanuel BritezWere InjuredApparently without seriousness, he specified.

after the attack Football Players Were “quickly” taken to hospital The closest was in Recife (Pernambuco state, north-east), where he was treated for cuts, bruises and wounds caused by fragments of broken glass.

Correspondence was sent for the competition till fourth day of group stage of Northeast CupA competition played at the beginning of the season by teams from that region of Brazil.

Brazilian football condemned the attacks

The attack was condemned for a good part of brazilian clubWho also expressed solidarity with Fortaleza, the runners-up in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, a tournament that will be played again this year.

“He Sport Club of Recife rejects vigorously acts of violence Committed against the Fortaleza delegation bus”

Directed by Juan Pablo Vojvod of Fortaleza, Argentina, Leads Group B of the Northeast Cup with seven units, while Sport is second in Group A with the same score.