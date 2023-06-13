Sixteen-year-old bus driver knocks Domingo (51) into the hospital and later reports to the police (Binnenland)

Domingo Smets (51), a bus driver from Geetbets, is still recovering from what happened to him on Monday afternoon. When he reached the Athenaeum School with his bus 536, he was beaten up by a customer who did not want to pay. The perpetrator, a 16-year-old boy, has now reported to the police.

Domingo has been driving for Multiobus, a subcontractor of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn, for 21 years. Till now everything used to go well, but at around 12.50 pm on Monday afternoon, the matter completely deteriorated. “The two young men left the Athenaeum in Tienon, but there seems to be a problem with their Mobib card,” says spokeswoman Karen Van der Sipe. “When the driver told this to the boys, a discussion ensued.”

And the matter did not stop with words, as one of the two youths dealt a blow to Domingo. Luckily, help arrived quickly from bystanders who saw the attack happen. “We immediately went to the hospital,” says Domingo’s wife, Evie. “An ambulance took my husband to the emergency room. The investigation is still on. For example, a scan of his head is taken.” In the end, Domingo was seriously hurt and had multiple bruises on his face.

Arrested

“A 16-year-old boy presented himself to the police on Monday afternoon,” says Sarah Calvert of the Leuven public prosecutor’s office. “He was arrested and interrogated. The boy admitted to beating up the driver. Further details of the victim and her statements against the interrogation of witnesses are still to be examined. Hence the investigation is on. The minor suspect was allowed to dispose of himself till the investigation is complete, after which appropriate action would be taken on the facts.”

Domingo’s associates were deeply troubled by the facts. He suddenly stopped working. Disruption was also caused by a strike by some workers at the depots in Diest and Büdingen. “We fully understand this action. In De Lijn we are against any kind of aggression. “At the same time, it is definitely sour for our passengers that they could not use the buses.”