skills, release date and history of the new champion

March 6, 2023, 17:00 – Updated March 8, 2023, 01:04

We cannot say that LoL has few characters precisely. With 162 champions to his credit, now we are going to have to add one more to that figure, and that is that Riot Games has presented the new character of its successful MOBA. This is Milio, and today it’s time to talk about him, his origin and other details.

The new champion of League of Legends comes from Ixtal and he brings with him his two inseparable companions: the firemen, spirits that travel with him, and the little furnasita, her enormous backpack. Making use of these, his mission is to recover the honor of his family, in addition to changing the future of his entire town.

Her grandmother, Lupé, wants her to be the next Yun Tal, the master of elemental magic of the Ixtal and a member of the highest society of his people. Armed with great talent, Milio wants to follow his granny’s wishes. For him, family is everything, both for the good and for the bad.

Milio’s abilities in League of Legends

Guy Effect Icon Fired up! Passive Milios’ abilities cause the affected teammates’ next ability to do more damage, as well as burning enemies. Ultra Mega Fire Kick Q Milio kicks a ball that pushes the enemy away. Upon hitting an enemy, the ball shoots up and falls towards the enemy, causing an area of ​​effect that damages and slows opponents inside. Cozy Campfire W Milio creates a zone of empowerment that heals allies and increases their attack range as long as they are inside. The zone follows the ally that is closest to the point of execution of the ability. You can use the ability again to have it follow another ally during its diration. Warm Hugs AND Milio throws a shield at an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed. Breath of Life R. Milio fires waves of fire that heal and remove crowd control from all allies.

The 12-year-old’s kit is centered around healing his teammates while makes them strongers, and for this he will use fire thanks to the firemen. With his passive ability, he will increase the damage of his allies, while defeating enemies from a distance and healing the wounds of the rest of the team. Also, if you are on the rival team, he is not a character created to defeat you, but to hinder your tasks.





Milio will arrive on PBE tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time), while it will be available to be played on the official servers starting at 10:00 p.m. March 22. If you are looking for a new option to heal in your games, do not forget to try it tomorrow.