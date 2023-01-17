skin update and Lunar New Year offers

One more week, the Overwatch 2 store is updated and a new rotation begins that will last just 7 days. In that time, we will be able to get hold of a good list of aesthetic additions that, as expected, this week have something special: they are framed in the current Lunar New Year event. With that being said, here are the store news for the week of January 3.

Overwatch 2 skins on sale this week

In this case, and unlike last week, the Overwatch 2 store sees a notable update with 7 skin packs available now and the latest Season 2 outfit. This one takes it Ramattra with the Biohazard Pack.

Biological Hazard Pack

Hu Tou Mao

Palanquin Pack

Pack Zhuque

OW Coins

2000

1000

2100

2200

Discount

23%

27%

29%

Characters

Ramattra

Mei

dVa

mercy

Pack Baihu

Pack Xuanwu

Qing Long Pack

OW Coins

1900

1800

1600

Discount

26%

25%

23%

Characters

Genji

Zarya

Pharah

The event of Lunar New Year will last until next January 31. It will be the special period that will close this Season 2, at least in terms of events. While this is the last, Season 3 has no confirmed release date and is expected sometime in the second week of February.

