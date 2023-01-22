skin update and offers

Overwatch 2 is drawing the end of the Christmas event to kick off the New Year’s celebration. There is barely 1 day left to close Winter Wonderland 2022 and it was time to release the last batch of mythological-themed skins prior to the event Battle for Olympus which will start next Thursday. For this reason, and to shelve the Christmas festivities, we are going with the news of the store for the week of January 3 .

As we already said last week, the Gingerbread Bastion themed skin for just one coin, had its days numbered and is no longer available. Even so, the promotions of free skin for Echo and Mercy as we already saw with Brigitte.

Overwatch 2 skins on sale this week

The first week of the year starts strong and at the same time with few items in the store. Only 6 packages/skins available for these 7 days, but we have no less than 4 skins from Greek mythology, so many will be rubbing their hands.







Pack Reinhardt Minotaur Widowmaker Medusa Bundle Cyclops Roadhog Pack OW Coins 1900 2200 2200 Discount – 29% 24% Characters reinhardt Widowmaker roadhog







Pack Lucio Hermes Ice Empress Pack Snowman Pack OW Coins 2000 1800 2100 Discount 23% 26% 27% Characters Pike Moira Hammond

As we have commented other times, this content available in the store in game will be available until next tuesdayday 10 of January, at 8:00 p.m..