skin update and offers

Admin 7 hours ago Overwatch Leave a comment 40 Views

Overwatch 2 is drawing the end of the Christmas event to kick off the New Year’s celebration. There is barely 1 day left to close Winter Wonderland 2022 and it was time to release the last batch of mythological-themed skins prior to the event Battle for Olympus which will start next Thursday. For this reason, and to shelve the Christmas festivities, we are going with the news of the store for the week of January 3 .

As we already said last week, the Gingerbread Bastion themed skin for just one coin, had its days numbered and is no longer available. Even so, the promotions of free skin for Echo and Mercy as we already saw with Brigitte.

Overwatch 2 skins on sale this week

The first week of the year starts strong and at the same time with few items in the store. Only 6 packages/skins available for these 7 days, but we have no less than 4 skins from Greek mythology, so many will be rubbing their hands.

Image from Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
 Image from Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
 Image from Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)

Pack Reinhardt Minotaur

Widowmaker Medusa Bundle

Cyclops Roadhog Pack

OW Coins

1900

2200

2200

Discount

29%

24%

Characters

reinhardt

Widowmaker

roadhog
Image from Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
 Image from Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
 Image from Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)

Pack Lucio Hermes

Ice Empress Pack

Snowman Pack

OW Coins

2000

1800

2100

Discount

23%

26%

27%

Characters

Pike

Moira

Hammond

Getting Overwatch 2 coins is easier if you don't play it, and the key is in the Microsoft and Edge search engine

As we have commented other times, this content available in the store in game will be available until next tuesdayday 10 of January, at 8:00 p.m..

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Overwatch 2 Will Change Ultimate Abilities In Season 3

The players of Overwatch 2 They received the second season at the end of last …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play Crazy Game
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved