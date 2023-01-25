skin update and offers

Overwatch 2 has updated its store again, albeit with a bit of delay. Although it had scheduled its renewal at 8:00 p.m., but Blizzard decided to change it to 00:00 hours of this morning Therefore, we have not been able to update it until now, but here we go with the in-game store update for the week of January 25.

Overwatch 2 skins on sale this week

the new week of hero shooter of the Americans recover, one more week, skins that we had already seen in the game. However, there is one last new skin for this Season 2: that of Wrecking Ball as a Crustacean. Rare, spectacular and expensive, but worth it.

Immemorial War Pack

Pack Wrecking Ball Crab

Black Lily Pack

Ancient Heroes Pack

OW Coins

3600

2000

1800

2600

Discount

36%

25%

25%

31%

Characters

Wrecking Ball

Widowmaker
Figure Skater Pack

Hypothermia Pack

Avalanche Pack

OW Coins

2200

900

1200

Discount

twenty-one%

25%

twenty%

Characters

Symmetra

Pharah

Pike

The event of Lunar New Year will last until next January 31. It will be the special period that will close this Season 2, at least in terms of events. After closing this event, Season 3 will begin on February 7 (we hope), so the next few days will be full of news about it.

