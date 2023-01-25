skin update and offers

Overwatch 2 has updated its store again, albeit with a bit of delay. Although it had scheduled its renewal at 8:00 p.m., but Blizzard decided to change it to 00:00 hours of this morning Therefore, we have not been able to update it until now, but here we go with the in-game store update for the week of January 25.

Overwatch 2 skins on sale this week

the new week of hero shooter of the Americans recover, one more week, skins that we had already seen in the game. However, there is one last new skin for this Season 2: that of Wrecking Ball as a Crustacean. Rare, spectacular and expensive, but worth it.









Immemorial War Pack Pack Wrecking Ball Crab Black Lily Pack Ancient Heroes Pack OW Coins 3600 2000 1800 2600 Discount 36% 25% 25% 31% Characters Wrecking Ball Widowmaker







Figure Skater Pack Hypothermia Pack Avalanche Pack OW Coins 2200 900 1200 Discount twenty-one% 25% twenty% Characters Symmetra Pharah Pike

The event of Lunar New Year will last until next January 31. It will be the special period that will close this Season 2, at least in terms of events. After closing this event, Season 3 will begin on February 7 (we hope), so the next few days will be full of news about it.