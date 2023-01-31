skin update and offers

Overwatch 2, like every week, has updated its in-game store with a good list of skins, emote and else available to buy. This week is extremely important, although not because of what is in store, but because it marks the end, or almost, of Season 2.

Overwatch 2 skins on sale this week

This appears to be the last week of Season 3 of the hero shooter, at least until confirmation from Blizzard. This last period comes with classic skins that we already knew and had gone through the store at other times, but also with a new suit (the last of the season): the skin of Owl Guardian Mercy.

Owl Guardian Mercy Pack

battery pack

Cowboy Pack

OW Coins

1000

2200

900

Discount

16%

26%

18%

Characters

mercy

Pike

cassidy
Opera Warrior Pack

change faces

Jotunn Pack

OW Coins

1800

1700

1900

Discount

10%

twenty%

10%

Characters

Brigitte

Shade

doomfist

Remember that the event Lunar New Year ends tomorrow, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. After closing this event, Season 3 will begin on February 7 (we hope), so the next few days will be full of news about it.

