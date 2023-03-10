skins and how to get it cheaper

The new Season 2 of Fortnitewhich receives the name of MEGA, is already available in a series of novelties for the battle royale that already collected in this other article. However, this time I want to focus on one of its most striking elements: the corresponding Battle Pass with which we can unlock various skins and other cosmetic items for our box office.

The thing is that the battle pass of this season of Fortnite is very special because, among other things, it includes a crossover with Attack on Titan. For this reason and taking into account that there is various information that we can shell out, below I leave you with everything you need to know about this new Battle Royale Battle Pass.

These are the new skins of the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass

Taking into account that a picture is worth a thousand words, the best thing I can do to show you what all the rewards of this battle pass are is to leave you with the video I posted the leaker known as iFireMonkey, where it shows all the objects in detail. I leave you with the same below:

How much does the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass cost and how can I get it cheaper?

How do you unlock the Eren Yeager skin in Fortnite?

The Attack on Titan skin corresponds as the secret reward of this season ❗️

❗️ This implies that it will become available at some point to be determined from half of it ⏰

⏰ When the time comes, they will be unlocked a series of missions that we will have to complete in Fortnite to get the skin ✅

What do you think of this new Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass? I read you in the comments.