skins, brawlers and last leaks before the April Brawl Talk

We are less than 24 hours away from a new Brawl Talk from brawl starsand Supercell has tried to hide its cards well, but not before offering a couple of last-minute clues for us to try to figure out what we can expect from Saturday’s live.

Well, if on Thursday they pushed us fully towards Nita’s jungle, on this Friday everything points to the same path, with an aroma of the Willow swamp with which they play to mislead their community. Although there are quite clear theories about what we could find in this Brawl Talk of April 2023.

🌳Welcome to the jungle, baby🌴

🔫 You’re gonna Brawl! 🌹 Brawl Talk comes TOMORROW on YouTube at 15:00 UTC! #RumbleJungle #brawltalk pic.twitter.com/53Gkz9NPjY — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) April 21, 2023

story mode begins

At the bottom of the image we see something burning. It could perfectly be the van that El Primo and Bull attacked yesterday in the presentation of this new jungle and the end of Mystery in Starr Park. So both seasons would be directly related, one starting right after the next. One of the little plans brawl stars by spinning stories until that rework of special events.

Two new brawlers?

The one of the two new brawlers is one of the most powerful due to the statements in the last podcast of brawl stars. And looking at the latest images, the most plausible theories point to the cinema: either the Fang and Buster trio, or Lola and Gray. A distant cousin of Crocodile Dundee. Or even that both trios are completed.

New skins for the tribe

This theory is even more solid, since the traces and different elements of the brawlers point to the three of them. Nita, Leon and Bo will receive new skinseven that crocodile is too reminiscent of Dino Leon, so that’s where the shots could go this time. Fang could be another candidate to receive skin, and even Bit either bonnie.

A nod to Teemo

In reference to the new or new brawlers, that mysterious hat that we have already seen on other occasions is too reminiscent of the fast explorer of League of Legends. We remember that the team brawl stars He also played with the words ‘small spoiler’ when talking about the new brawler. So his size could be a clue to what we are going to find.