Sleep Apnea: Why snoring shouldn’t be taken as a joke?

image Source, getty images caption, Loud snoring can affect the physical and mental health of both the snorer and his/her partner.

Author, Suneth Perera

Role, bbc world service

3 hours

“I used to joke with family and friends about my husband’s loud snoring, but deep inside, it really bothered me,” says Arunika Selvam, a 45-year-old married woman from Singapore.

“I was worried that if I talked to my husband about it, he would get angry,” she adds.

She thought snoring was part of the package that came with marriage. But that problem was taking a toll on her husband and their relationship.

“He started waking up a lot at night and was irritable in the morning,” she tells the BBC.

Her husband’s snoring prevented her from getting a good rest at night and her performance at work deteriorated due to lack of sleep.

It is very common to ignore a bed partner who snores. But health and relationship experts warn that it can have serious implications for both your partner’s health and your relationship.

What is sleep apnea?

Loud snoring is often related to a sleep disorder called obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to experts, a condition in which breathing stops and starts repeatedly during sleep.

The disorder causes the walls of the throat to relax and narrow, disrupting normal breathing and resulting in a lack of oxygen.

Symptoms of sleep apnea can vary from mild to moderate or severe, but usually get progressively worse, according to Ramamurthy Satyamurthy, a respiratory disease physician at James Cook University Hospital in the United Kingdom.

Satyamurti gives you this warning Untreated the condition can affect many aspects of the physical and mental health of both the snorer and his or her partner, including their sexual desire.

What are the symptoms of sleep apnea?

Symptoms occur mainly while the person sleeps and include:

snoring loudly

multiple pauses and starts of breathing

gasping, snoring, or making choking sounds

waking up again and again

During the day, the person can also:

you get a headache when you wake up

feeling very tired

have difficulty concentrating

memory is bad

You feel sad, irritable, or experience other changes in mood

You experience poor coordination.

loss of sexual desire

other health problems

image Source, getty images caption, Sleep apnea can also affect sexual desire.

Additionally, obstructive sleep apnea can lead to other health problems as well.

The sudden drop in blood oxygen levels during apnea can cause blood pressure to rise.And it could increase the risk of a range of related medical problems, experts warn.

Some studies show that OSA can increase the risk of heart failure by 140%, the risk of stroke by 60%, and the risk of coronary heart disease by 30%.

Although some couples may find their partner’s snoring strange, it can be a serious matter for their relationship, emphasizes Dr Satyamurthy.

“Typically, 90% of the patients I see come in for consultation because their partner is very affected,” he told the BBC.

This may cause the couple to start sleeping in different rooms, a concept known as “sleep divorce”.

This is not necessarily bad. Relationship therapist Sarah Nasserzadeh often recommends that couples sleep separately, with or without snoring, because starting the day with good sleep can foster a healthy relationship between both partners.

However this is of course only possible if there is a spare room available.

But for some couples, the “dream divorce” may be the first step on the road to a more permanent separation.

talk on topic

Although Arunika Selvam lives in Singapore, one of the highly developed countries with the highest GDP per capita in the world, it is not possible for her to find a bed anywhere else in the house.

“Due to the high cost of living in Singapore, we had to rent out our guest room to earn extra income,” says the woman, who has been married for 15 years and has a son.

However, after countless sleepless nights, Selvam talked to her husband about her snoring problem.

He was hesitant about going to the doctor because both his father and grandfather snored and he believed it was completely normal.

Loud snoring in men is often considered a part of masculinitySelvam says, especially in some Asian cultures.

image Source, getty images caption, The mental impact of lack of sleep due to snoring can lead to unnecessary arguments.

Sara Nasirzadeh says that in such scenarios, it’s important to find the right time to raise the topic with your partner “in a subtle and delicate way.”

“Maybe after you’ve had sex, maybe at a time when you’re in a good mood and feeling connected,” says Nasserzadeh, author of “Love by Design – 6 Ingredients to Build a Lifetime of Love.” Design: 6 Materials for Building a Life of Love).

Experts in social psychology point out that it is also important to remember that A person who snores often feels embarrassed by his condition.,

important results

According to the British Snoring and Sleep Apnea Association, around 15 million people in the UK snore and it affects 30 million people in the country, which is almost half the population.

The organization says that recent survey data shows that the number of men who snore is much more than that of women.

But no matter who the snorer is, this habit can have serious consequences.

Some reports suggest that snoring is one of the most common reasons for divorce in the United States and the United Kingdom.However, it is difficult to find solid data to support this claim.

image Source, getty images caption, Snoring can cause deep problems in relationships.

Rita Gupta, a family lawyer in the United Kingdom, says her firm has come across many divorce cases related to snoring.

“It has certainly come up many times as a cause of unhappiness in a marriage,” he told the BBC.

She added, “A lot of people say to me, ‘Well, we’ve been sleeping in different rooms for years because of his snoring, and we’ve grown apart.’

This is what a lawyer specializing in family matters says A common problem in divorce cases is neglecting medical treatment. And failing to take the necessary steps to effectively address the problem reflects underlying commitment issues.

“For example, the wife in a case against a man says, ‘He already snores a lot. It’s really affecting my sleep. He hasn’t taken any steps to fix it. ”

What can be done about snoring or sleep apnea?

Treatment of sleep apnea may include lifestyle changes, such as:

weight loss

give up smoking

limit alcohol consumption

image Source, getty images caption, CPAP machines help prevent breathing difficulties during sleep.

However, for many people, the use of a device known as a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine is necessary.

It gently delivers air to a mask that the person places over the mouth or nose while sleeping.

Dr. Ramamurthy Satyamurthy comments It is important to prioritize the health of both the partner and the snorer, encouraging them to seek medical advice.,

He further added, “This will be beneficial not only for the relationship but also financially, as people will spend less money on medicines for other health problems caused by the disease. Hence, it is an overall benefit for the entire family. “

Economic, social and cultural barriers

Attitudes toward snoring may vary globally and individuallyInfluenced by economic, social and cultural factors and even gender and sexuality.

Saman (not his real name), a 40-year-old gay man who works as a hotel receptionist in Colombo, Sri Lanka, keeps his sexuality a secret from his family. She believes that her lover is just a friend who rents out a spare room in her house.

“My partner snores a lot and I can’t sleep because of his snoring. The only time I sleep well at night is when my mother comes to visit me,” Saman told the BBC.

“On those days, my partner willingly gives extra space to my mother, making her feel like it’s her room, while he sleeps on the sofa,” she says.

“It’s the only time I can sleep well.”

She adds, “My boyfriend sees himself as a gay man with feminine qualities, but snoring is considered masculine in our culture. I’m afraid that discussing this topic might hurt him and he Can leave me.”

While Saman mustered the courage to discuss the issue of snoring with her lover, Selvam ultimately convinced her husband to consult a doctor, resulting in a diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea.

Selvam says her husband has already taken matters into his own hands by exercising with the aim of losing some weight.