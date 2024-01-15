Sleeping less than 5 hours a night increases the risk of type 2 diabetes

Behind the numbers, studies like the one from Uppsala University remind us of the fundamental importance of a good night’s sleep for our health.

(Ernie Mundell – HealthDay News) – Do you usually sleep a few hours every night?

Apart from keeping you drowsy throughout the day, it may also increase the chances of insomnia. diabetes type 2Recent research shows.

Compared with people who slept the recommended seven or eight hours a night, people who slept normally Those who spend five hours at night are 16% more likely to develop blood sugar diseaseSwedish researchers found.

People who slept only three to four hours suffered from 41% higher risk.

Even though people who got less sleep ate a healthy diet, they still saw the same increase Risk of diabetes.

The findings of the Uppsala University study provide an important reminder: Sleep plays a vital role in our overall well-being. (pictorial image infobae)

“Our results are the first to raise the question of whether a healthy diet can compensate for sleep loss in the context of type 2 diabetes risk.”″, noted primary author From study, Christian BenedictSleep Researcher in the Department of Pharmaceutical Biosciences Uppsala University.

Benedict said in a news release. university There is no need to panic about the diabetes connection for people who sleep less, but the conclusion should be this.It is seen as a reminder that sleep plays an important role in health,

The new study was based on health and lifestyle data collected from about 248,000 Britons as part of a UK database. UK Biobank,

By following more than 100 participants EveryoneBenedict’s group found little difference in diabetes risk for those who slept six hours a night (vs. seven or eight,

The study results highlight a larger debate about the balance between diet, sleep and the risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes. (Illustration Image Infobae)

However, people who slept less showed vulnerabilities Six hours.

The study was not designed to prove causation, and Benedict also emphasized that diabetes is not exclusive to people who sleep less. that’s because personal geneticssimultaneously individual needs A person’s sleep varies widely, he said.

The findings were published in the March 5 issue of the journal Jama network opened.

more information. U.S. Learn more about the importance of good sleep to your health from the National Institutes of Health.

Source: Uppsala University, press release, March 5, 2024

