Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke Community Day in Pokémon GO: dates and times

Niantic has already revealed the details of the community day of March of 2023 in Pokémon GOwhich will have as protagonists slow poke and Galarian Slowpoke and their respective evolutionary lines. In this news we leave you all the details of interest, including When is and what time does it start:

When is the March 2023 Community Day in Pokémon GO? How to take part?

Community Day in March 2023 in Pokémon GO takes place on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke are the main Pokémon and they will appear more frequently as wild Pokémon. And if we’re lucky, they could be Shiny/Variocolor.

All the information of the Community Day of March 2023 | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

During this period, the Special Investigation slow and clumsy, whose entrance costs $1 or the equivalent in our local currency. Is Special Investigation Payment brings with it new tasks with their own rewards.

Official Artwork of the Community Day of March 2023 in Pokémon GO

There will also be Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke themed stickers and items in the in-game shop during this mini-event.

Featured attack during the Community Day of March 2023 in Pokémon GO

During Community Day in March 2023, all Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke that evolve into a Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowbro, or Galarian Slowking will learn the Charged Attack Surf.

Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowbro, and Galarian Slowking Featured Attack during Pokémon GO’s March 2023 Community Day

Surf (Charged Attack) – Damage in Trainer Battles: 65.

Surf (Charged Attack) – Damage in Gyms and Raids: 65.

Bonus of the Community Day event of March 2023 in Pokémon GO

These are all the event bonuses:

Bonus of the Community Day event of March 2023 in Pokémon GO

Triple XP for catching Pokémon.

Double the chance to receive Candy++ when catching Pokémon (only available to Trainers level 31 or higher).

Incenses activated during the event last for three hours except for the Daily Adventure Incense.

One additional Special Exchange can be made up to a maximum of two per day.

Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will be able to photobomb when taking photos.

Trades require 50% less Stardust.

Changes in the evolution of Galarian Slowpoke to Galar Slowbro and Galarian Slowking on Community Day March 2023 in Pokémon GO

During 03/18/2023 from 2:00 p.m. (local time) to 10:00 p.m. (local time), When it comes to evolving a Galar Slowpoke into Galar Slowbro or Galar Slowking, we will have to establish Galar Slowpoke as a Partner Pokémon and capture 30 Psychic-Type Pokémon instead of 30 Poison-Type Pokémon as usual.

During the Community Day of March 2023 in Pokémon GO the way to evolve Galar Slowpoke to Galar Slowbro or Galar Slowking changes

This change only takes place on this day at these times.

Four Star Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke Raids During March Community Day in Pokémon GO

During 03/18/2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (local time) there will be Slowpoke Four-Star Raids and Galar Slowpoke. That is, from the end of the Community Day schedule in March 2023 until five hours later we will have this Pokémon available in the raid of Four Stars.

Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke Raids During March 2023 Community Day in Pokémon GO

If we manage to defeat a Galarian Slowpoke or Slpwpoke in one of these Raids, more Galarian Slowpoke/Slowpoke will spawn for 30 minutes around the Gym where the raid took place.

Temporary and Field Research during the March 2023 Community Day in Pokémon GO

During the Community Day of March 2023 from 2:00 p.m. (local time) to 10:00 p.m. (local time) the Temporary Research will be available in Pokémon GO focused on Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke called slow and clumsy.

In addition to this, there will also be a new Field Research available during this Community Day, which will allow us to get rewards such as Pride Rocks, Stardust, Ultra Balls and many more.

